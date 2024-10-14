In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis

As Publicis Groupe ends the year in pole position to be the largest holding company in the industry, Snoop Dogg takes over the Wishes and gives his commentary on the race.

With a French ad company on track to take the number one spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man – and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate our teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?

A record year for Africa and beyond

Publicis Groupe Africa has also marked an extraordinary year of creative excellence, closing 2024 with two prestigious accolades: Regional Agency of the Year at the Loeries Awards and Agency of the Year at the Cristal Awards. These wins affirm Publicis Groupe Africa’s role as a trailblazer in the advertising and communications industry across the continent and the Middle East.

Beyond awards, 2024 has been a showcase of Publicis Groupe Africa’s ability to craft culturally resonant, impactful campaigns that deliver real results for clients. From heartwarming narratives to bold experiential activations, the year’s standout work reflects the Groupe’s dedication to storytelling, innovation, and meaningful brand connections.

“These accolades reflect the collective creativity, hard work, and passion of our teams across the continent,” said Pete Little, CCO of Publicis Groupe Africa. “Winning Regional Agency of the Year at the Loeries and Agency of the Year at the Cristal Awards is not just an honour, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and cross-continent collaboration. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as a group and excited to build on this momentum in 2025.”

About Publicis Groupe – the power of one

