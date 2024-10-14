Marketing & Media Marketing
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

MDNTVSACAPBrave GroupDNA Brand ArchitectsThe Walt Disney Company AfricaOmnisientBrandMappSappiKantarTopco MediaSwitch Energy DrinkDaily MaverickStellenbosch UniversityOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    6 Dec 2024
    6 Dec 2024
    As Publicis Groupe ends the year in pole position to be the largest holding company in the industry, Snoop Dogg takes over the Wishes and gives his commentary on the race.
    In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis

    With a French ad company on track to take the number one spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man – and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate our teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?

    Click here to see The Wishzels, and discover our new Snoopified logo.

    A record year for Africa and beyond

    Publicis Groupe Africa has also marked an extraordinary year of creative excellence, closing 2024 with two prestigious accolades: Regional Agency of the Year at the Loeries Awards and Agency of the Year at the Cristal Awards. These wins affirm Publicis Groupe Africa’s role as a trailblazer in the advertising and communications industry across the continent and the Middle East.

    Beyond awards, 2024 has been a showcase of Publicis Groupe Africa’s ability to craft culturally resonant, impactful campaigns that deliver real results for clients. From heartwarming narratives to bold experiential activations, the year’s standout work reflects the Groupe’s dedication to storytelling, innovation, and meaningful brand connections.

    “These accolades reflect the collective creativity, hard work, and passion of our teams across the continent,” said Pete Little, CCO of Publicis Groupe Africa. “Winning Regional Agency of the Year at the Loeries and Agency of the Year at the Cristal Awards is not just an honour, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and cross-continent collaboration. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as a group and excited to build on this momentum in 2025.”

    About Publicis Groupe – the power of one

    Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalisation at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organisation, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.

    Read more: digital marketing, Publicis Groupe, Snoop Dogg
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz