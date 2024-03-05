Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASABizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaTDMCAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa

    Issued by Broad Media
    5 Mar 2024
    5 Mar 2024
    Thanks to this marketing campaign, the brand sold more power stations than it had expected and firmly established itself as a leader in the local market.
    How MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa

    A leading portable power station brand recently asked MyBroadband to market its products to South Africans, who are desperate to beat load shedding.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team met with the company and developed a winning digital marketing campaign that ran over several months.

    The campaign comprised sponsored articles with social media amplification, and display banners. This combination expertly positioned the brand's portable power stations in front of a large audience of South African purchasing decision-makers.

    The sponsored articles provided MyBroadband readers with vital information about why the brand’s portable power stations were the best in the market, while the always-on display banners kept the brand top of mind.

    Thanks to this marketing campaign, the brand sold more power stations than it had expected and firmly established itself as a leader in the local market.

    It was so impressed with the results, that the company is currently renewing its marketing campaign with MyBroadband until the end of 2024.

    Contact MyBroadband’s marketing team

    MyBroadband’s marketing team can help your business grow its sales and build its brand reputation through a well-designed campaign.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    • NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    How a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a top South African property developer boosted sales by advertising on BusinessTech
    Why your executives need to build a strong personal brand &#x2013; and how BusinessTech can help
    Broad MediaWhy your executives need to build a strong personal brand – and how BusinessTech can help
    The power of MyBroadband&#x2019;s sponsored content
    Broad MediaThe power of MyBroadband’s sponsored content
    How a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    What&#x2019;s next in 2024 &#x2013; season 9 of South Africa&#x2019;s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Broad MediaWhat’s next in 2024 – season 9 of South Africa’s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Business Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    Broad Media5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    Display branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa &#x2013; here&#x2019;s why
    Broad MediaDisplay branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa – here’s why
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz