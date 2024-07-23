Health and wellness spending gain traction among local consumers - Euromonitor Intl

According to new research from Euromonitor International, South Africans want to increase spending on health and wellness.

The Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer Lifestyles Survey shows that that 49% of respondents foresee an increase in spending on health and wellness

While health and wellness is top of mind for South African’s future spending intentions, research shows that consumers are also spending consciously and increasing spend on education (48%), groceries (42%) and new technology (37%).

Here are key takeouts of some of the conscious shopping habits South Africans are adopting:

When managing household budgets, value remains at the forefront in influencing consumers’ purchasing habits. 56% of respondents said they intend to increase their visits to discount stores in future, while 25% said they intend to buy more second -hand or previously owned products.

Seeking further savings, 25% said they already regularly seek private label and low -cost products. While affordability is particularly important to consumers, additional factors are also considered before making a purchase. For example, product quality remains a concern, with 41% of respondents saying they would rather buy fewer, but higher quality things.

Brand loyalty also remain relevant, as 44% said they regularly seek strong/well -known brands. The daily trip to the grocery store is seeing growing competition from the convenience of shopping online.

Ease and availability of delivery remains a major consideration for 31% of respondent. Of those respondents who favour online shopping, 38% are driven by best price, while 38% value free shipping. Forty-six percent (46%) of consumers prefer to see or try a product before buying it, while immediate purchase is a motivation for 23% of consumers who prefer in-store shopping.

According to Euromnitor International’s 2024 Global Consumer Trend - Wellness Pragmatists, these consumers want to look and feel their best. That’s not new. But their self-care methods are shifting.

They’re taking a realistic approach—moving away from multi-step regimens, invasive procedures or time-consuming treatments. Instead, consumers opt for convenient solutions that deliver immediate results.

According to Jacques Olivier, consumer consultant at Euromonitor International, “Health and wellness continues to gain traction among South African consumers, as concerns around mental health and physical fitness grow in importance. 70% of respondents in Euromonitor’s Voice of the Consumer, Lifestyles Survey 2024, said they participated regularly in physical exercise, and 53% said they regularly take supplements or vitamins. South Africans are placing more emphasis on regular exercise, together with the adoption of activities to improve mental health.

“Spending on education remains of importance among the youth, with 48% of respondents, including 48% of Gen Z, expected to increase their spending on education over the next 12 months. Among these consumers, 55% said they expect to study or train to advance their current career.”