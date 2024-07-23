Health and wellness spending gain traction among local consumers - Euromonitor Intl

The Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer Lifestyles Survey shows that that 49% of respondents foresee an increase in spending on health and wellness
While health and wellness is top of mind for South African’s future spending intentions, research shows that consumers are also spending consciously and increasing spend on education (48%), groceries (42%) and new technology (37%).
Here are key takeouts of some of the conscious shopping habits South Africans are adopting:
According to Euromnitor International’s 2024 Global Consumer Trend - Wellness Pragmatists, these consumers want to look and feel their best. That’s not new. But their self-care methods are shifting.
They’re taking a realistic approach—moving away from multi-step regimens, invasive procedures or time-consuming treatments. Instead, consumers opt for convenient solutions that deliver immediate results.
According to Jacques Olivier, consumer consultant at Euromonitor International, “Health and wellness continues to gain traction among South African consumers, as concerns around mental health and physical fitness grow in importance. 70% of respondents in Euromonitor’s Voice of the Consumer, Lifestyles Survey 2024, said they participated regularly in physical exercise, and 53% said they regularly take supplements or vitamins. South Africans are placing more emphasis on regular exercise, together with the adoption of activities to improve mental health.
“Spending on education remains of importance among the youth, with 48% of respondents, including 48% of Gen Z, expected to increase their spending on education over the next 12 months. Among these consumers, 55% said they expect to study or train to advance their current career.”