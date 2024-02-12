Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Growthpoint Properties issues R1bn 10-year bond

    Issued by Catchwords
    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has issued a R1bn senior unsecured bond with a 10-year maturity. The offering came after strong investor interest in long-term Growthpoint debt, which the sole arranger, Standard Bank, successfully executed as a private placement of R1bn.
    Estienne de Klerk, SA CEO at Growthpoint Properties
    Estienne de Klerk, SA CEO at Growthpoint Properties

    The 10-year note was placed at a margin of 185bps above three-month JIBAR, the most favourable pricing achieved in a number of years. The issue attracted multiple investors, reflecting the market’s continued trust and confidence in Growthpoint.

    “We are delighted with the strong support received from our investor base and the success of the long-dated debt issuance, especially given the current global turmoil and local market challenges,” says Estienne de Klerk, SA CEO of Growthpoint Properties.

    “In the last 12 months, Growthpoint has managed to raise close to R2.5bn of 10-year funding in the listed bond market at compressing spreads. This demonstrates the strength of Growthpoint’s credit quality and the long tenure of the bonds is a vote of confidence from investors in the future of the business,” says Carl Wiesner, head, Syndicate (South Africa) at Standard Bank Group, Debt Capital Markets.

    Growthpoint has both Fitch and Moody’s credit ratings. Its Fitch global scale rating is BB+ and national scale rating is AAA.za and its Moody’s global scale rating is Ba2 and national scale rating is Aa1.za

    Its latest issuance reaffirms Growthpoint’s robust access to debt capital markets. Growthpoint, being an active issuer in the debt capital markets, also recently won the Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Africa Award 2024 for Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year for its R910m bond issue in October 2023, for which Standard Bank was also the book-runner.

    The company also successfully privately placed a R1bn Green Bond for 10 (R650m) and seven years (R350m). A portion of the proceeds of the Green Bond will be used to finance renewable energy projects for its property portfolio.

    Growthpoint recently signed a landmark Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Etana Energy for 195GWh of renewable energy a year, representing 32% of its total current annual electricity consumption (612GWhs in FY23) in addition to its long-standing investment in solar plants at its properties, furthering its climate commitment of being carbon neutral by 2050.

    “We value our investors’ trust in Growthpoint’s proposition, their confidence in its sound creditworthiness and belief in our long-term direction,” says de Klerk.

    Read more: Growthpoint Properties, Standard Bank Group, Estienne de Klerk
    NextOptions


    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.

    Related

    The first units are snapped up at Growthpoint&#x2019;s Arterial Industrial Estate development
    CatchwordsThe first units are snapped up at Growthpoint’s Arterial Industrial Estate development
    Source: Supplied. Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint regional asset manager for the Western Cape.
    Growthpoint's lease roll-out begins at Arterial Industrial Estate
    12 Dec 2023
    SAICA congratulates Keshni Kuni on her appointment as member of IASB Global Preparers Forum
    SAICASAICA congratulates Keshni Kuni on her appointment as member of IASB Global Preparers Forum
    Finalists announced: 20th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards brought to you by Topco Media
    Topco MediaFinalists announced: 20th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards brought to you by Topco Media
    Business Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader
    Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Broad MediaPosition your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
    Proptech category added to 2023 Greenovate Awards
    Proptech category added to 2023 Greenovate Awards
    17 May 2023
    Cushman and Wakefield | BROLL secures new facility for Edward Snell and Co. with Growthpoint
    CatchwordsCushman and Wakefield | BROLL secures new facility for Edward Snell and Co. with Growthpoint
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz