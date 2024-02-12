Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Development of Cape Town’s The Rubik nears completion

    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    Cape Town's skyline is reaching new heights as The Rubik, a dazzling luxury apartment complex in the heart of the CBD, has reached the peak of its vertical ascent.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    With 27 levels of premium living and commercial spaces, The Rubik’s modern glass exterior promises residents and businesses unrivalled views of the city – from shimmering ocean to majestic mountain vistas.

    The Rubik is set for occupancy starting April 2024 with a multifaceted offering of residential apartments, sophisticated retail options and sleek offices.

    Abland Property Developers, the force behind The Rubik known for its sweeping imprint on Cape Town's urban landscape, has spearheaded this project in conjunction with Nedbank CIB, Giflo Group and WBHO.

    The Rubik builds on Abland's legacy of architecturally significant developments in the Mother City, such as 22 Bree and 35 Lower Long – both bearing a prestigious 4-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA). This third venture adds another striking structure to Cape Town's CBD at the intersection of Loop and Riebeek Streets.

    In light of the overwhelming demand for The Rubik’s apartments – including one- and two-bedroom apartments and exclusive penthouses – Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers, sees great potential for additional residential projects within Cape Town.

    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    With a total of 87 luxurious units filled with natural light, more than 4,800 square meters of premium sectional-title offices and nearly 400 square meters of retail area, this mixed-use landmark is elegantly structured, and has the benefit of expansive parking facilities.

    Retail outlets grace two levels and office spaces span seven floors, while a separate entrance ushers residents up to opulent living that culminates in nine penthouses with private terraces and an alluring rooftop pool deck.

    With a design conceived by the renowned dhk Architects, The Rubik exemplifies state-of-the-art living: high-security concierge facilities operate around the clock alongside cutting-edge technology features and premium minimalist interiors.

    For those seeking to partake in vibrant city life from a bird's-eye view, these residences begin at R2.3m. The apartments are already 85% sold in response to significant investor yields bolstered by The Rubik's refined design, prime location and world-class amenities.

    Strategic location and accessibility

    The Rubik stands within easy reach of Cape Town's diverse culinary scene and effervescent cultural hubs such as museums and art galleries as well as significant historical sites.

    It lies along convenient MyCiti Bus routes near the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and minutes away from the global landmark that is the V&A Waterfront.

    Its strategic position near the financial district only adds to its allure as an optimal business location. “The Rubik's P-grade office spaces are tailor-made for today's business environment. National and international companies covet these types of spaces for their rich amenities and flexible designs,” comments Silverman.

    The Rubik P-grade office space includes seven floors of 700sqm each, and its two retail opportunities span 130sqm and 273sqm.

    “With its unparalleled offerings for both business and luxury lifestyle within one iconic edifice, The Rubik is set to redefine urban living within this historically rich yet dynamically evolving urban quarter of Cape Town,” says Silverman.

    Read more: WBHO, dhk Architects, Abland Property Developers, Nedbank CIB, Giflo Group
    NextOptions


    Related

    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    80% sold out: The Rubik Cape Town CBD luxury apartments
    Catchwords80% sold out: The Rubik Cape Town CBD luxury apartments
    SANRAL makes bold move to transform SA construction industry
    SANRAL makes bold move to transform SA construction industry
    25 Sep 2023
    Source: Supplied
    New shopping centre opens in Pretoria - complete with a shooting range
    30 Sep 2022
    SA's WBHO quits Australia, blames 'hardline' Covid response
    SA's WBHO quits Australia, blames 'hardline' Covid response
     24 Feb 2022
    First two towers of Ellipse Waterfall development complete
    First two towers of Ellipse Waterfall development complete
    3 Sep 2021
    Effective property finance in a post-Covid-19 Africa requires a new approach to capital structuring
    Effective property finance in a post-Covid-19 Africa requires a new approach to capital structuring
     14 Jul 2021
    Construction of R16bn Harbour Arch precinct on track
    Construction of R16bn Harbour Arch precinct on track
    11 May 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz