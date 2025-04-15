Construction Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Construction

    South Africa arrests 240 in construction mafia crackdown

    The BEE Chamber applauds the swift action taken by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), resulting in 240 arrests and the reporting of 745 extortion cases since November 2024, as shared by Minister Dean Macpherson at the Built Environment Indaba on Thursday, 10 April 2025.
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    “This significant progress in combating the so-called construction mafia, which has long exploited loopholes in procurement policies, demonstrates a robust commitment to restoring integrity to South Africa’s construction sector and Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Legislation.

    "The BEE Chamber stands firmly behind these efforts, recognising that such actions are crucial to ensuring that B-BBEE continues to serve its intended purpose of uplifting Black people and communities,” says Yuneal Padayachy, The BEE Chamber's chief support officer.

    “The BEE Chamber has been a steadfast advocate for B-BBEE since its inception, working to facilitate meaningful economic inclusion for Black South Africans through compliance, skills development and enterprise growth.

    "While the recent revelations about the misuse of the 30% local procurement rule, intended to empower designated groups such as black-owned businesses, youth, women, and people with disabilities, are concerning, they do not diminish the core value of B-BBEE.

    “Instead, they highlight the need for stronger oversight and regulation to protect legitimate businesses from criminal exploitation. The BEE Chamber commends the DPWI, Saps, National Treasury and the Construction Industry Development Board for their collaborative approach in addressing these challenges, as well as the Black Business Council for the Built Environment (BBCBE) for advocating for reforms to ensure genuine inclusion.”

    Advancing inclusive growth

    He said B-BBEE remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s transformation agenda, having enabled countless Black-owned enterprises to thrive and contribute to the economy. The policy has created opportunities for skills development, job creation, and sustainable growth in communities previously excluded from economic participation.

    “This exploitation not only undermines the goals of B-BBEE but also harms the very businesses it aims to support, as Minister Macpherson noted, with legitimate Black-owned enterprises being forcibly displaced from construction sites.”

    The BEE Chamber supports the DPWI’s proposed national facilitation framework to standardise social facilitation and community engagement in construction projects. By institutionalising a transparent and uniform approach, this framework can help ensure that B-BBEE initiatives benefit those they are intended to serve, while preventing criminal interference.

    “The reported 80% decline in lost construction hours by companies like WBHO is a testament to the effectiveness of these interventions, reinforcing the viability of B-BBEE when implemented with integrity.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz