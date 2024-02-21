Industries

    Global Black Impact Summit to explore diversity in media and entertainment

    21 Feb 2024
    The media and entertainment sectors are undergoing a transformative shift in their approach to representation. While there has been notable progress in showcasing diversity – with policies implemented at both company and national level to ensure different groups are granted the same opportunity in the industry – society is now calling for a shift towards genuine inclusion.
    Source:
    Source: Energy Capital & Power

    By going beyond mere representation to ensure the integration of voices, media companies stand to expand the mainstream narrative; drive business growth and profitability through shared perspectives; while contributing towards a more inclusive society.

    Against this backdrop, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS), taking place in Dubai on 27 February - will unite diverse groups of people globally to discuss the role of representation and inclusion in the media and entertainment industries and celebrate the achievements made when inclusive practices are followed.

    GBIS - hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organised by Energy Capital and Power - is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities.

    DEI principles in media and entertainment

    Research suggests that integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles into the media and entertainment industry yields greater profitability. Amazon’s 2023 Higher Impact Report reveals that 79% of consumers exhibit a preference for brands whose values resonate with their own, with DEI increasingly prominent among these values.

    Additionally, nearly half (45%) of consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that embrace and advocate for DEI, while 46% actively seek out brands that demonstrate corporate commitments to DEI.

    In addition to its profitability, diversity and inclusion are essential for shaping perceptions and attitudes. Providing diverse voices with a platform to share their narratives not only promotes unity but also dismantles barriers and nurtures understanding. Representation serves as a catalyst for empathy and connection, bridging cultural divides and fostering a sense of inclusivity that resonates with audiences.

    Central to this narrative shift is the recognition that inclusion surpasses mere adherence to regulations; it necessitates a continual dedication to amplifying diverse viewpoints. It’s crucial, therefore, not only to integrate previously excluded individuals but also to spearhead discussions and shape narratives proactively.

    At the upcoming GBIS 2024 event, these themes will take the stage, spotlighting the crucial role of authentic representation and inclusivity in media. Going beyond superficial visibility, the focus will be on amplifying diverse voices and narratives. By prioritizing inclusion and diversity, GBIS acknowledges the media’s integral role in driving societal change toward a more inclusive future for all stakeholders.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup

