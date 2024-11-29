Ezra Eeman joins Wan-Ifra to steer AI initiatives in the media industry

Wan-Ifra, the World Association of News Publishers, has announced the appointment of Ezra Eeman as a strategic advisor for its artificial intelligence initiatives.

Ezra Eeman. Source: Supplied.

Eeman, who also serves as director of strategy and innovation at Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO), will bring his extensive expertise in media innovation to support the news industry's adoption and integration of AI technologies. In this role, he will guide Wan-Ifra's efforts to help its members navigate AI-driven transformations in the media landscape.

With extensive experience in media innovation and strategic foresight, Eeman will help Wan-Ifra members explore AI opportunities by supporting the creation of AI roadmaps, facilitating forums, and guiding discussions to encourage the integration of AI technologies across the media industry.

Commenting on his new position, Eeman stated: "I'm excited to join this initiative with Wan-Ifra. In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, mastering the new paradigm of AI is crucial for staying relevant and connected to our audiences. I hope my experience can serve as a bridge between the world of strategy and the world of AI, helping news organisations navigate this transformative technology".

Eeman has been a driving force in the digital transformation of the media industry for over a decade. His leadership in numerous innovation projects has boosted digital capabilities and audience engagement. With expertise spanning AI applications in content creation, editorial workflows, and newsroom automation, Eeman has established himself as a thought leader in leveraging AI to revolutionise media practices.

Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of Wan-Ifra, commented: "AI, both generative and analytical, is reshaping the news media, and the field of AI is continuously evolving, with new techniques and paradigms emerging regularly. With Ezra's expertise, Wan-Ifra is excited to assist its members in harnessing AI for innovation and growth, ensuring they remain at the forefront of this rapidly changing environment."