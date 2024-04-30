Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AFDAEast Coast RadioPublicis Groupe AfricaHumanzTradewayBusiness and Arts South AfricaDNA Brand ArchitectseMediaBizcommunity.comBluegrass DigitalIncubetaPointKantarIgnition GroupMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Effie Awards SA and Ipos webinar to share key insights on winning campaigns

    30 Apr 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) in collaboration with Ipsos, will host a webinar on 8 May 2024 to share key insights from the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report, and the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards.
    Source: © Effie Awards The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), with Ipsos, will host a webinar on 8 May 2024 to share key insights from the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report, and the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards
    Source: © Effie Awards Effie Awards The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), with Ipsos, will host a webinar on 8 May 2024 to share key insights from the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report, and the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards

    Key findings from the 2023 Effie SA Report and the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards, underscore that advertising strategies that challenge category norms are impactful and drive results.

    The webinar will also elaborate on other findings from the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report including:

    • Effie-winning campaigns show a deep understanding of the current context and challenges of consumers. Optimising for context also plays a key role in performance and highlights the nuance in untangling media and creativity in a system.

    • Large budgets don’t guarantee success; creative quality does. In a cluttered and fragmented media landscape, creative quality is increasingly crucial for cutting through and capturing attention.

    • Winning campaigns leverage their distinctive brand assets to facilitate recall and association with the brand's advertising. Distinctive assets are a driving force for creative effectiveness and the Effie Trends Report reveals that high-performing creative uses 57% more brand assets.

    Effie Awards South Africa 2024 call for entries
    Effie Awards South Africa 2024 call for entries

    Association for Communication and Advertising  19 Feb 2024

    Cutting through a sea of sameness

    "Following category conventions leads to a sea of sameness. Safe changes nothing. Creativity cuts through,” says Ipsos creative excellence manager Quantin Montello.

    “Both Ipsos and Effie share the same vision in that it is those ideas that work, which requires insights, passion, rigour, analysis, and creativity with a clear focus on effectiveness,” adds Montello.

    The Effie webinar aims to inspire creative and brand teams to unleash their creativity to drive effective advertising and demonstrate how adopting a Misfits - an evidence-based framework developed and used by Ipsos to harness the power of creativity in delivering effective advertising - mindset can lead to impactful and effective advertising.

    Ipsos has also released a book on creativity in advertising, titled Misfits that offers a data-driven perspective to help marketers deliver entertaining, unique experiences with an empathetic approach to their target audience.

    Drawing from extensive research spanning various advertising sectors and global landscapes, it underscores the pivotal role of creativity and empathy, showcasing a remarkable 20% increase in average effectiveness when these elements are thoughtfully combined.

    #Newsmaker: Gillian Rightford - Preparing the ACA for the future
    #Newsmaker: Gillian Rightford - Preparing the ACA for the future

      12 Feb 2024

    Creativity that provides value to the audience

    Looking at the broader methodology behind the awards, Montello comments, “Getting to effectiveness requires brands to rise above the culture of conformity and differentiate from category codes that are too similar. Breaking free from the sea of sameness requires meaningful creativity in advertising.

    Montello adds,“ At Ipsos, we define creativity in advertising as a unique or different experience that provides value to the end audience.

    “We believe creativity is a journey. A journey on which we partner with clients and creative agencies to evaluate, optimise and test assets, to deliver advertising that is both impactful and effective.”

    To register for the Effie webinar taking place on 8 May 2024: Quantin.montello@ipsos.com or call 072 6906 179.

    Effie Awards SA early bird entries end on 2 May. On-time Entries run from 3 May 2024 to 16 May 2024 and last-minute entries from 17 May 2024 to 30 May 2024.

    Read more: marketing, ACA, Association for Communication and Advertising, Effectiveness Awards, Creative Effectiveness, advertising effectiveness, Effie South Africa
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    From mention to movement: The influencer marketing evolution
    3 hours
    Image supplied. Vodacom’s new ad celebrates 30 years of the company and a&quot; wonderful world&quot; for South Africa
    #BehindtheCampaign: #VodacomTurns30, celebrates 30 years of a "wonderful" South Africa
    25 Apr 2024
    Image supplied.
    Little Black Book’s Immortal Awards open for entries
    24 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Propel's Q2 2024 Barometer: Surge in journalist responses and PR trends
    23 Apr 2024
    Applications open for fourth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingApplications open for fourth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme
    Source:
    Loeries and Red & Yellow launch Loeries Learning in Dubai
    23 Apr 2024
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
    #BehindtheSelfie: Elwin Smith, senior manager of group sponsorships at Nedbank
     23 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice
    23 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz