Eduvos IT students shine at MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme

The MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme is a bespoke 40-hour experience designed to empower final-year female students in Stem fields. Through masterclasses led by MTN executives, industry leaders, and experts, the programme bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world application. Eduvos's commitment to providing a curriculum that keeps pace with industry demands positioned its students for success in this dynamic environment.

Team InnovateHER, comprised of Jailynn Philander (Mowbray), Anele Philile Zamaphemba Ntuli (Durban), Jenna Jamie Roman (Mowbray), and Prisca Mulishi (Mowbray), rose to the top, sharing the co-championship title with their innovative project. The team were tasked with planning, deploying, and launching a cellular network in a rural area with no existing site infrastructure and limited grid availability.

"We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance in the MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme," said Cheryl Smith, head of student support and student affairs at Eduvos. "Their participation and Team InnovateHer's win not only highlight their talents but also underscores the relevant skills they have gained from our Information Technology faculty, ensuring their work readiness.”

Women remain significantly underrepresented in Stem globally, accounting for just 29.2% of all Stem workers despite constituting nearly half of the workforce in non-Stem occupations. Programmes like the MTN NextGen Women in Stem play a crucial role in closing this gap by providing valuable skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities for aspiring female technologists.

Eduvos's IT faculty is renowned for its dedication to nurturing future tech leaders. The institution's qualifications are constantly updated to reflect the evolving needs of the industry. IT Vossies gain the knowledge and expertise to thrive in the dynamic world of technology. Eduvos IT qualifications are endorsed by various industry bodies, including the AWS Academy and the South African Artificial Intelligence Association.

Prospective students seeking to embark on their own IT journey can still enrol at Eduvos for 2024. By joining Eduvos's vibrant community, they will gain access to world-class faculties, cutting-edge technology, and opportunities like the MTN NextGen Women in Stem programme, setting themselves on a path to success in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is South Africa's leading private higher education institution, offering over 20 fully accredited, internationally recognised qualifications in four future-facing faculties. The institution’s 12 campuses are vibrant communities where holistic learning takes place. With a focus on quality education and student success, Eduvos is committed to providing its students with the knowledge, skills, and experience they need to excel in their chosen fields after graduation.

Find Eduvos online

Website: eduvos.com

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy