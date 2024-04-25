Eduvos celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies across South Africa

Over 1,500 students will walk across the stage to receive their qualifications at Eduvos’s upcoming graduation ceremonies between 30 April and 10 May 20245.

Students from Eduvos’s four faculties, Applied Science, Commerce and Law, Humanities and IT, will be graduating from Eduvos’s 12 campuses.

Each graduation ceremony will include a speech by Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee, as well as guest speakers who will include industry leaders and Eduvos alums making waves in their respective fields.

Leading up to the graduation ceremonies, Eduvos has will be sharing stories from Vossies from the class of 2023 about their experiences, career dreams and plans after graduation. Watch the full interviews here.

This year’s Eduvos graduates will be given access to the institution’s brand-new alumni association platform. More information on this will be made available in the coming weeks.

To attend any of our graduation ceremonies or for media enquiries, please contact our public relations manager Kara van der Berg moc.sovude@grebdv.araK.