    Eduvos celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies across South Africa

    Issued by Eduvos
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Over 1,500 students will walk across the stage to receive their qualifications at Eduvos’s upcoming graduation ceremonies between 30 April and 10 May 20245.
    Eduvos celebrates Class of 2023 at graduation ceremonies across South Africa

    Students from Eduvos’s four faculties, Applied Science, Commerce and Law, Humanities and IT, will be graduating from Eduvos’s 12 campuses.

    Each graduation ceremony will include a speech by Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee, as well as guest speakers who will include industry leaders and Eduvos alums making waves in their respective fields.

    Leading up to the graduation ceremonies, Eduvos has will be sharing stories from Vossies from the class of 2023 about their experiences, career dreams and plans after graduation. Watch the full interviews here.

    This year’s Eduvos graduates will be given access to the institution’s brand-new alumni association platform. More information on this will be made available in the coming weeks.

    To attend any of our graduation ceremonies or for media enquiries, please contact our public relations manager Kara van der Berg moc.sovude@grebdv.araK.

    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

