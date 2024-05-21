Eduvos and TASK launch Bio Centrifuge Africa competition, paving the way for biotech innovation

In an exciting development, South Africa, through the Western Cape’s biotech hub region, has forged a partnership with the BioHealth Capital Region in the US. As part of this collaboration, the winner of Bio Centrifuge Africa will have the opportunity to compete at the prestigious Crab Trap competition, scheduled for 18 September 2024, in Rockville, Maryland.

The Bio Centrifuge Africa competition invites South African innovators in the health sector to showcase their transformative solutions that address issues in the biomedical field. The competition brings together entrepreneurs with diagnostics, medical devices, therapeutics, or other transformative health solutions.

“This collaboration intends to show the depth of talent and capability in the South African biotech and life science ecosystem. Having been part of the life sciences landscape for the past 20 years, we know that South African innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs should get the opportunity to shine on the global stage, where they belong,” says Johann de Bruyn, CEO of TASK.

Eduvos, in its commitment to empowering and enabling the next generation of scientists, bioentrepreneurs, and innovators of the future, will host a Student Category of the competition. This will be open to all public and private higher education students across South Africa at third-year and post-graduate levels.

"The student category reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the next generation of biotech innovators by providing a platform to showcase their ingenuity and creativity on a respected international stage,” says Dr. Siva Danaviah, head of programme of the Applied Science faculty at Eduvos. “This opportunity will expose students to a vast network of industry leaders and afford an invaluable, possibly life-changing, experience.”

Student finalists will pitch their ideas alongside industry innovators, competing for an all-expenses-paid trip to the BioHealth Crab Trap Finals.

Entrants can apply for the competition here www.biocentrifuge.com.

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact moc.egufirtrecoib@ofni.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

,b>Find Eduvos online:

Website: eduvos.com

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: youtube.com/@EduvosEducation

About TASK

TASK is a multinational research institute with multiple sites dedicated to improving healthcare worldwide. TASK offers sponsors a world-class clinical trial experience, delivering cost-effective, timely, and accurate results while meeting recruitment targets across diverse population groups. TASK provides a full range of services at their sites in the Netherlands and South Africa, from initial protocol development, patient recruitment and enrolment to laboratory work and final statistical analysis, for Phase I through IV clinical trials.

For enquiries, contant Jolize Gerber at az.gro.ksat@g.eziloj