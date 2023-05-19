Industries

Higher Education

    Gibs ranks among the world's top business schools for Executive Education – UK Financial Times 2024

    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    21 May 2024
    21 May 2024
    The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) once again secured its position among the world's leading business schools for executive education in the prestigious UK’s Annual Financial Times Executive Education Rankings for 2024. This marks 21 years in which the School has consistently ranked among the best executive education providers globally.
    This recognition underscores the school’s commitment to delivering exceptional executive education programmes that empower leaders to thrive in today's complex business landscape. With a steadfast dedication to academic excellence, innovative teaching methodologies, and industry relevance, Gibs continues to drive responsible individual and organisational performance in South Africa and the broader African business environment.

    "As a proudly African business school, we are honoured to again be recognised by the UK Financial Times as one of the top business schools for executive education globally," said Gibs Dean, professor Morris Mthombeni. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing transformative learning experiences that will equip executives with the required skills and knowledge to drive meaningful change in their communities and organisations."

    These rankings are widely regarded as a global benchmark for executive education, evaluating programmes based on client satisfaction, preparation, teaching methods, new skills and learning, and quality of faculty.

    Gibs ranked 72nd for customised programmes, and 26th for open enrollment programmes – an improvement of 20 places.

    Lerato Mahlasela, managing executive: corporate education at Gibs said, “We are pleased with the ranking, especially the marked improvement in our open enrollment programmes. We will work harder in collaboration with our corporate clients, continuing to develop tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our context.”

    Gibs' executive education is built on a foundation of world-class faculty and strong partnerships the school has fostered with leading corporations and organisations. We continue to work tirelessly to design and deliver cutting-edge programmes that address the evolving needs of today's business leaders.

    Gibs' inclusion once again among the world's leading business schools reaffirms its position as a globally ranked, proudly African business school – a preferred destination for professionals seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities and strategic acumen.

    To learn more about Gibs executive education, please visit https://www.gibs.co.za/course-listing/executive-programmes.

    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.

