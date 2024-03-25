Industries

    DStv Chasing the Sun 2 spoof campaign, #SACMAD, that urges men to be "stronger teargether" goes viral

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    25 Mar 2024
    25 Mar 2024
    Last night saw the launch of the eagerly awaited DStv Chasing the Sun 2. It was preceded by DStv’s viral campaign, #SACMAD - South African Crying Men’s Awareness Day.
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours

    Since its launch, on 21 March, the Chasing the Sun 2 spoof hit one million views in its first 24 hours and today it has over three million views.

    Created by spoof masters, Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions for DStv, the campaign is based on the insight that men cry less than women, but that South African men will cry when watching Chasing the Sun 2.

    Source: © Cape Talk Castle Lager's' #TheGranBoks series has delighted South Africans
    #TheGranBoks: A cheers to the matriarchy

      22 Sep 2023

    “The American Psychological Association states that women cry emotional tears 30-64 times, annually, while men - globally - cry an average five-17 times per annum,” explains co-creator, Glen Biderman-Pamco, Panther Punch Productions director.

    Biderman-Pamco says that currently, South Africans are all going through a lot, so much so that South African men need a good cry. “The campaign encourages men to have a good-old, cathartic cry when they watch Chasing the Sun 2.”

    So, the team labelled 24 March, the day that Chasing the Sun 2, launched on DStv, #SACMAD - South African Crying Men’s Awareness Day - and encouraged South African men to let it all out.

    As Biderman-Pamco puts it, "Be there - with a box of tissues - for a South African man who needs to let it out this Sunday; let’s have a collective cry - stronger teargether.

    As the spoof video suggests, ‘So here’s to you, guys; the ugly criers, the single tearers, the infants, and the stone walls… We encourage you to just let it all out on #SACMAD.”

    Chasing the Sun 2 premiered on M-Net, DStv Channel 101, on Sunday 24 March 8 pm and is available on Catchup.

    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose
    #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose

      10 Jan 2024

    Credits

    Agency: Retroviral
    Production: Panther Punch
    Chief creative officer: Mike Sharman
    MD: Pippa Misplon
    CD: Koketso Masisi
    Directors: Oliver Booth, Glen Biderman-Pam
    Writers: Mike Sharman, Oliver Booth, Glen Biderman-Pam

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

