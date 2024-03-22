Draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy - public comment extension

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has extended the period for comments on the revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES).

It was published under Government Notice No. 4492, Government Gazette No. 50279 on 8 March 2024.

Initially, the period for comments on the revised draft strategy was due to expire on Friday, 22 March 2024.

The Minister has extended the period for comments on the revised draft strategy by a further period of 14 days.

“This extension is in recognition of the fact that some stakeholders are requesting more time to comment, and we welcome this interest. The revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy will be discussed broadly at the upcoming Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

Section 24 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa requires that reasonable legislative and other measures be put in place to ensure that the environment is protected for the benefit of present and future generations, including through promoting conservation and securing ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources.

“Therefore, the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is one such measure, to ensure effective conservation and sustainable use of South Africa’s biodiversity, with inclusive and equitable socio-economic development.

“The Revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is informed by the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity which was approved by Cabinet on the 29th of March 2023 and published for implementation on 14 June 2023, under Government Notice No. 3537, Government Gazette, No. 48785,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said.

The gazette notice can be accessed at here.

Members of the public are invited to submit, within the 14 days from 22 March 2024 or the date of publication in the newspapers, whichever is the later date of publication, written comments to any of the following addresses:

By post to:

The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Mr Khorommbi Matibe

Private Bag X447

Pretoria

0001

By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0001

By e-mail to: az.vog.effd@ebitamk

Any inquiries in connection with the notice or in connection with obtaining a copy of the Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Study (SEIAS) on the Revised NBES, can be directed to Khorommbi Matibe at +27 82 566 4257.