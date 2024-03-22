Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersSappiFoodForward SASoapboxSafripolOxford University PressActionCOACH SA Business CoachingAdopt-a-SchoolNext GenerationJNPRTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy - public comment extension

    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has extended the period for comments on the revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES).
    Image source: scyther5 –
    Image source: scyther5 – 123RF.com

    It was published under Government Notice No. 4492, Government Gazette No. 50279 on 8 March 2024.

    Initially, the period for comments on the revised draft strategy was due to expire on Friday, 22 March 2024.

    The Minister has extended the period for comments on the revised draft strategy by a further period of 14 days.

    “This extension is in recognition of the fact that some stakeholders are requesting more time to comment, and we welcome this interest. The revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy will be discussed broadly at the upcoming Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

    Section 24 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa requires that reasonable legislative and other measures be put in place to ensure that the environment is protected for the benefit of present and future generations, including through promoting conservation and securing ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources.

    “Therefore, the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is one such measure, to ensure effective conservation and sustainable use of South Africa’s biodiversity, with inclusive and equitable socio-economic development.

    “The Revised draft National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is informed by the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity which was approved by Cabinet on the 29th of March 2023 and published for implementation on 14 June 2023, under Government Notice No. 3537, Government Gazette, No. 48785,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said.

    The gazette notice can be accessed at here.

    Image source: Alfo Medeiros from
    Unpacking the National Biodiversity Offset Guideline

      21 Aug 2023

    Members of the public are invited to submit, within the 14 days from 22 March 2024 or the date of publication in the newspapers, whichever is the later date of publication, written comments to any of the following addresses:

    By post to:
    The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
    Attention: Mr Khorommbi Matibe
    Private Bag X447
    Pretoria
    0001

    By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0001

    By e-mail to: az.vog.effd@ebitamk

    Any inquiries in connection with the notice or in connection with obtaining a copy of the Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Study (SEIAS) on the Revised NBES, can be directed to Khorommbi Matibe at +27 82 566 4257.

    Read more: biodiversity, biodiversity conservation
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    Seeding success: Exploring the strategic opportunities of investing in The Bush
    1 Dec 2023
    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA
    13 Nov 2023
    A general view shows the water conditions of the Piraiba river before a summit of Amazon rainforest nations, in Belem, Para state, Brazil 6 August 2023. Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino
    Home countries of major rainforests agree to work together to save them
     30 Oct 2023
    FynbosLife Fair returns
    FynbosLife Fair returns
    29 Aug 2023
    Image source: Alfo Medeiros from
    Unpacking the National Biodiversity Offset Guideline
     21 Aug 2023
    Image source: Jean van der Meulen from
    First National Biodiversity Offset Guideline published
    26 Jun 2023
    Just over one-third of SA business acknowledges biodiversity impact
    Just over one-third of SA business acknowledges biodiversity impact
    26 Jun 2023
    Protecting Paradise
    Irvine PartnersProtecting Paradise
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz