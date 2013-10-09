Industries

    DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside Hotel in Woodstock to undergo refurbishment

    Issued by Upper Eastside Hotel
    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    The DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside Hotel has announced its plans to undergo a refurbishment on 31 May 2024 of the public areas and in-house restaurant. The hotel, restaurant, and conferencing facilities will remain open during this time with minimal disruption being expected for guests.
    DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside Hotel in Woodstock to undergo refurbishment

    Owner partner and general manager of the hotel, Francois Steyn, said: “Our guests will be treated to a whole new look and feel along with a new style of food and beverage offerings to coincide with the regeneration of the restaurant and bar."

    All team members are very excited with the design proposal by SOURCE Interior Brand Architecture, and look forward to a new, fresh, natural, and modern revival of the hotel and restaurant. Over the past few weeks, the hotel has given two sneak peeks of the look and feel of the refurbishment on their social media pages.

    The DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside celebrates 14 years in operation this year and has marked its territory with a known reputation of guest and client retention, exceptional service delivery and making a home away from home.

