Critical importance of Machine Tools Market in Africa highlighted at Machine Tools Africa 2024

Machine tools are the foundation of modern manufacturing, providing essential equipment for the fabrication processes of all major manufacturing sectors, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy.

Growth in the global machine tools market is being driven by the automative industry to produce parts and components with extreme efficiency and precision. This demand is expected to increase as the automotive sector moves towards electric vehicles and new materials.

Environmental sustainability is another factor influencing the machine tools market, driving the demand for machine tools that have a smaller environmental impact. Manufacturers are under pressure to implement energy efficient and environmentally friendly practices, growing the market for machine tools that use less energy and produce less waste material. The concept of smart factories will continue to grow the demand for interconnected and digitally optimised machine tools going forward.

Machine Tools Africa 2024

The critical importance of the machine tools market in Africa will be highlighted at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition taking place from 21-24 May 2024 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Industry leaders, manufacturing innovators and stakeholders will have the opportunity to gain knowledge about industry trends and the latest technological developments in the sector. There will also be a wide range of products on show, from machine tools and CNC machinery to 3D printing, control systems, robotics, design, accessories and more.

A new range of hybrid manufacturing machines, which combine subtractive and additive manufacturing in the same machine, is set to impact the machine tools market in coming years and enable a new level of manufacturing and design. The innovative features of the new hybrid additive manufacturing machines will significantly decrease the cost of repairs and maintenance. Manufacturers with hybrid additive manufacturing can create rapid prototypes, with custom materials, and produce new products. Also, the machines will aid in decreasing adverse environmental effects by reducing the manufacturing process’s carbon footprint.

This new technology in machine tool design will be presented in one of the free-to-attend seminars hosted by the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE) at Machine Tools Africa 2024. The talk, presented by Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen, Managing Director of HH Industries and Multitrade 3D Systems, will highlight the transformative role of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in Africa and introduce the different AM technologies and how the various technologies are reshaping the continent's industrial landscape, driving innovation, and propelling economic development. The free-to-attend seminars will provide visitors to the show with the opportunity to glean from industry leaders sharing their knowledge and experience across a wide range of important and current industry topics.

Exciting new product launches will also be taking place at the show. These include FANUC South Africa who will be launching the new α-D28LiB5 ADV Plus Y500, with 28 tool turret, and extended Y axis travel up to 500mm. They will also be demonstrating many of their products, ranging from live EDM cutting, robot machine tending, injection moulding, and high-speed machining.

B&R 3D Solutions will be unveiling an impressive array of cutting-edge 3D printing and metrology technologies. Featuring new additions like the Nexa and Mingda 3D printers, alongside a comprehensive lineup including VShaper, Volumic, and more. There will be live demonstrations of these innovative solutions showcasing B&R's commitment to excellence.

The Gühring tool management system (GTMS) is one of the new products being launched by Gühring. Other new products include the PCD Diver – a new diver endmill specifically designed for High performance in Aluminium materials, the Modular thread former – a modular threading system for maximum flexibility and economy, the RT100 Inox Pro – a new drill that delivers an exceptional performance thanks to its combination of carbide, geometry and coating specially tailored for Stainless steels and Titanium alloys, and the VB100 P 4 fluted drill – the straight-fluted drilling specialist for the machining of castings.

The Machine Tools Africa exhibition is an event by the Machine Tool Merchants’ Association of South Africa (MTMA), and organised by Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group. It is recognised as Africa’s essential Machine Tools exhibition, designed to showcase the very latest global machine tool technology and to highlight the importance of local suppliers and their international manufacturing partners.

For more information, visit the Machine Tools Africa website www.machinetoolsafrica.co.za