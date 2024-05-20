Industry leaders to deliver world-class seminars at Machine Tools Africa

Industry leaders from across the manufacturing and machine tools market will deliver a programme of world-class, free-to-attend seminars at Machine Tools Africa 2024, taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 21-24 May. Visitors at the show can expect to hear from industry experts on the latest industry trends and developments in the global and African machine tools market. The experts will highlight new developments, present case studies, and give local examples of leading technologies, solutions and methodologies.

‘The case for Onsite Machining’ will be explored by MD of Total Onsite Machining Solutions, Nkosana Ncaba. On-site machining is an industry that focuses on using portable machine tools, which are utilised in plants, factories, facilities, and other industries, as opposed to machining in conventional workshops. On-site machining and portable machine tools for repairs and maintenance can bring savings in time and money through the reduction of downtime. The presentation will explore the case studies of on-site machining and how these interventions have impacted various industries.

Two industry leaders will present on new developments in additive manufacturing. GM for Akhani 3D, Nik Ivanovic will present a talk entitled "Slashing Time and Risk - The Immediate Benefits of Additive Manufacturing" at Machine Tools Africa. In an era where innovation and efficiency in manufacturing are paramount, the industry has undergone a significant transformation, led by the advent and integration of 3D printing/additive manufacturing (AM). Gone are the days when AM was relegated to the realm of prototyping and small-scale models in sub-par materials. Today, through manufacturing tooling and production parts alike, additive manufacturing has emerged as a formidable force, revolutionising how we think about production, design, capital expenditure, risk, and supply chain management across diverse sectors. Furthermore, adoption in South Africa has grown considerably in the past few years, amassing a wave of innovation and competitive advantage.

Also focusing on additive manufacturing, MD of HH Industries and Multitrade 3D Systems, Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen will present on "Advancing Africa's Manufacturing Landscape: The Power of Additive Manufacturing". The talk will highlight the transformative role of additive manufacturing (AM) in Africa. Introducing the different AM technologies and how the various technologies are reshaping the continent's industrial landscape, driving innovation, and propelling economic development. Through real-world examples and forward-looking insights, the potential of AM to transform manufacturing processes and secure Africa's manufacturing supply chains will be emphasised.

Technical director at Water Solutions and Innovations, Stephen du Toit will present on "Evaporator Technology – An efficient process to treat industrial wastewater". One of the key sustainability challenges of various machining processes is the treatment of the coolant/waterwaste. Water Solutions and Innovations has successfully researched and developed the evaporator technology in South Africa. The locally produced evaporator has already been successfully implemented at various EOMs and Tier 1 suppliers, both in South Africa and globally.

MD of Chemical Solutions and Innovations, Dr Eric Hoffmann will discuss "Technological Advancements of Metalworking Fluids" during his presentation at Machine Tools Africa. Chemical Solutions and Innovations will present how the implementation of REACH regulations (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) improves the protection of both human health and the environment from the risks that can be posed by chemicals. Quaker Houghton has been at the forefront of this research and development, producing new technology products that have approvals in the aeronautics, engineering and automotive sectors. In conjunction with Quaker Houghton, Dr Hoffmann has been instrumental in introducing product changes into the South African market in keeping with global legislative changes.

Need for skilled personnel to operate high-tech machine tools in Africa

With the recent technological developments in the manufacturing and machine tools market there is recognition of the need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain advanced machine tools. Companies are looking to invest in training programs to address skills shortages and ensure that their workforce can effectively use the latest technologies.

In line with this, CEO of the Artisan Training Institute (ATI), Dr Sean Douglas Jones will talk on "The Future trends in Engineering Training for South Africa and the African continent". Since 2007 ATI has grown to employ 192 employees across three sites situated in Gauteng, Kimberley, and KwaZulu-Natal, and has built a reputation for providing quality engineering skills, training more than 2,000 engineering apprentices each year.

CEO of Polytech Africa, Astrid Straussner will present on "The Development of Mechatronic Systems for Metal Cutting and Machine Forming Tools". The informative session will include the importance of skilled mechatronics employees and current developments of mechatronic systems for metal cutting and machine forming tools, and the integration of mechatronic modules to machine tools and their interaction with manufacturing processes.

"Is CNC Machining important for the global industry and education?" This is the question that Gernoth Dolinar of ZIMM GroupGmbH in Austria and skills competition manager for CNC Turning at WorldSkills will attempt to answer during his presentation on the subject. Dolinar has trained and prepared Austrian Students for CNC Turning, CNC Milling and Polymechanics, and managed Skills Preparation for CAD, Industrial Electronics and Industry 4.0 Students – many of them with medal-success - and has been responsible for international CNC Turning competitions for the past 23 years.

WorldSkills South Africa will participate at Machine Tools Africa 2024 and is set to bring a whole new dimension to the event. It will showcase the incredible talent and skills of young professionals in the industry. A local WorldSkills competition will be taking place at Machine Tools Africa, highlighting the skills and excellence of the competitors throughout the four days of the show. The overall winners will be announced on the final day of the show. A team of local and international judges will be adjudicating the competition.

Sol-tech will also put the spotlight on skills training with some of their own students showcasing their skills on various equipment. Sol-Tech is a private registered vocational training college that offers world-class training in all of the most important trades and their stand will be filled with activities.

Workplace health and safety will also feature in the talks at Machine Tools Africa. MD and owner of OHSS Consulting Chris Coetzee will present on Machine & Tool Safety - Why PPE is the last resort. The presentation will investigate the world of systems approach to occupational health and safety procedures with a focus on developing safe behaviours, working environments, and monitoring strategies, that become the frontline of risk management. The focus will be on safety, health and ergonomic factors.

Also in the area of safety, CEO of the Simpology Group Johann Kruger will present on Safety Culture & Safety Climate: Which comes first? Safety culture and safety climate are distinct yet interconnected concepts. The presentation will aim to define safety culture, how it differs from safety climate, and whether the difference is theoretical. Furthermore, he will delve into the factors that shape both safety culture and climate, proposing effective methodologies for their assessment and management. The role of managers, supervisors, and employees in achieving a safe culture and climate will also be highlighted.

Recognised as the essential machine tools exhibition in Africa, Machine Tools Africa is a showcase of cutting-edge developments across the machine tools and related industries. The expo is designed to showcase the very latest global machine tool technology and to highlight the importance of local suppliers and their international manufacturing partners.

Machine Tools Africa will be taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 21-24 May 2024. For more information and to register to attend, visit the Machine Tools Africa website www.machinetoolsafrica.co.za.



