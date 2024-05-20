Machine Tools Africa highlights latest IT and software for manufacturing market

New technological developments have thrust the local machine tools industry into a novel growth phase. The incorporation of automation and intelligent functions, as well as CNC machines for increased accuracy and efficiency are now common in contemporary manufacturing facilities. In addition, real-time data analysis and monitoring, made possible by the integration of the Internet of Things, help manufacturers optimise production procedures and minimise downtime.

Companies looking to source and incorporate the latest software and technological advancements in automation, programming, simulation, and real-time monitoring should take the opportunity to attend the Machine Tools Africa trade exhibition taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, this month, where leading suppliers will be gathered in one place and experts will be on hand to provide advice for the clients unique manufacturing environment.

Stillam CNC Programming will present its renowned Hexagon Manufacturing software lineup, featuring Edgecam, Alphacam, Radan, and Designer. Visitors to the show will be able to see live demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge solutions, offering market-leading CAD/CAM capabilities tailored for the manufacturing industry, ensuring manufacturing efficiency and operational excellence.

Mecad will present the unparalleled potential of Mastercam, a robust CAD/CAM software enabling manufacturers to achieve precision in crafting intricate parts. The company will also showcase SigmaNest - the fabrication process with world-class nesting capabilities, powerful shop floor control, and a flexible data interface for agile production and business oversight.

HMR High Tech Machine Tools will exhibit their range of scanners, including the peel3.CAD – the new generation budget friendly portable handheld professional grade 3D scanner; the Creaform HandyScan Black – an elite portable handheld metrology grade 3D laser scanners with software suitable for reverse engineering, inspection and non-destructive testing and the Bansbach Easylift Gas Springs.

Simteq Engineering specialises in engineering simulation software and CAE technology, enabling businesses to manufacture smarter. The company’s local team of experts can help engineers and manufacturers to predict, prevent and eliminate production flaws and defects. Manufacturing processes include casting, injection moulding, metal forming, welding, additive manufacturing and even composite curing.

Ikusasa CNC Training Centre is a merSETA-accredited training facility that offers CNC, G-Code, CAD/CAM and Microsoft training courses for all skill levels. The company’s CAD/CAM training covers all Edgecam, Alphacam, Radan, and WorkNC modules and will be exhibiting at Machine Tools Africa.

Cadmes is the newly appointed CAMWorks reseller in South Africa, and plan to share how their company’s feature-based CNC Programming Software for Machine Tools could reduce machining time by as much as 85% and increase tool life by as much as 500% even in the hardest materials. The Cadmes team will showcase the latest advancements in Solidworks and CAMWorks and will help visitors experience how their software can address specific manufacturing challenges.

Visitors to the Multitrade Distributors stand at Machine Tools Africa can participate in their Edgecam programming competition for a chance to win exciting prizes. The competition challenges participants to put forward their best programme, with winners walking away with valuable rewards.

Recognised as the essential machine tools exhibition in Africa, Machine Tools Africa is a showcase of cutting-edge developments across the machine tools and related industries. The expo is designed highlight the very latest global machine tool technology and to focus on the importance of local suppliers and their international manufacturing partners.

Machine Tools Africa will be taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 21-24 May 2024. For more information and to register to attend, visit the Machine Tools Africa website www.machinetoolsafrica.co.za.



