ClayLab CPT opens its doors in Cape Town

ClayLab CPT, a new collective of talented ceramic artists, opened its doors at 66 Wale Street, Cape Town, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Image supplied

Born from a collaboration of ceramic students from Anthony Shapiro Studio, this addition to the city’s creative scene will showcase a diverse range of unique, handcrafted ceramic pieces, reflecting the creativity and passion of local artists.

Anthony Shapiro, a multiple award-winning potter recognised as one of South Africa's leading ceramic artists, has inspired generations of ceramicists with a 40+ year career as a maker, retailer, gallerist, curator, and teacher.

His dedication to fostering a community of "makers" and his firm belief that "makers must make" has shaped the ethos of ClayLab CPT.

ClayLab CPT offers a curated selection of functional and decorative ceramics, from tableware and sculptural pieces to unique home décor items. Each piece tells a story, embodying the artist's individual style and the rich heritage of ceramic art in the Western Cape.

"We're excited to bring something truly special to Cape Town's art scene. ClayLab CPT offers a curated collection of one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces, each with its own story to tell. We invite you to discover the artistry and craftsmanship that make handmade ceramics so captivating." says Sumeiya Patel, one of ClayLab CPT’s founding members.

The opening of ClayLab CPT provides a unique opportunity to discover the beauty and craftsmanship of handmade ceramics. Visitors can explore the diverse collections, meet the artists, and find one-of-a-kind pieces to treasure.

The collective aims to further the appreciation of ceramic arts and provide a supportive environment for emerging artists in the region.

ClayLab CPT is located at 66 Wale Street, Cape Town.