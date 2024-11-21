Child pesticide poisonings a contributing factor of SA’s pending waste crisis, says expert

The heart-wrenching deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto from rat poison-contaminated snacks has exposed the very real dangers that poor waste management can have.

Source: Supplied.

And while the measures announced by President Ramaphosa on Friday, 15 November 2024 mark a significant step in the right direction, even more is needed from a waste-management point of view, warns an industry expert.

The tragedy, which has been linked to terbufos-tainted food from local spaza shops, points to desperate but dangerous attempts by communities and businesses to combat growing rat infestations caused in part by inadequate waste-management systems.

“South Africa is on the brink of a national municipal waste crisis,” says Reon Pienaar, an expert in waste management and vice president of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).

“Rats are ultimately just a symptom of a much larger issue that includes poor waste management. In response, township residents have turned to easily available dangerous chemicals and pesticides to deal with the problem, but as we’ve seen, there’s real danger in poisoning rats without the understanding of what the implications could be.

"Domestic animals may eat the poisoned rats and die, or community members could unintentionally contaminate nearby food, which other people might unknowingly eat – with obvious terrible consequences.”

An infestation spiralling out of control

The statistics recounted by President Ramaphosa point to the seriousness of the situation, as 22 children have lost their lives to food-borne illnesses in the past few weeks alone, with 890 reported incidents among the wider population since the beginning of September.

Meanwhile, state investigators in Soweto found that terbufos, a highly poisonous organophosphate pesticide, was being kept alongside food and detergents in several spaza shops. Terbufos is registered for agricultural use, and should not be used by the general public. If unsafely stored, it can cause cross-contamination with food that may lead to poisonings and loss of life.

“However, there is a concern that too much emphasis is being placed on the poison, rather than the circumstances that are allowing rats to thrive and reproduce. As the President correctly noted, poor waste management at municipal levels is partly responsible for the situation.

"Research shows that poor waste disposal and frequent sewer problems contribute to rat problems. Here is where the IWMSA can assist with education and awareness and through facilitating dialogue at Municipal level to make sure people understand the importance of proper waste management,” says Pienaar.

In addition to law enforcement’s promised crackdown on the illegal trade of highly toxic pesticides, local governments must therefore prioritise efficient waste-management systems and regular waste collection within communities.

“Ward councillors must work to ensure proper waste collection and service delivery, including addressing water leakages and sewer blockages in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the budget allocations required for sustainable municipal waste management is also important.”

The role of households and communities in managing waste

However, waste is not solely the responsibility of government. Rats habitually search for shelter and sources of food, which they find in abundance in mounting garbage piles on the roadside. These are often located close to homes and shops where they can find additional resources, and continue to breed and multiply.

“So, to assist in addressing the problem, we must all ensure they cannot easily access food and water. Municipalities and residents need to start working together to make our streets cleaner and waste free.

"We need to stop illegal dumping and reduce littering. If waste-removal services are delayed, residents cannot and should not dump their bags at the nearest open space.

"This is very often a practice born out of necessity or from actions passed down from parents and guardians. We need a lot more education and awareness to help address this.

Education is key. “The proposed public-education programme regarding food safety is commendable, but it doesn’t speak to the main issue. We urgently need greater collaboration between government and organisations such as IWMSA to roll out educational programmes that will raise awareness of the importance of proper waste management, and teach methods to safely dispose of waste.”

Finally, Pienaar adds that community involvement is crucial to success. “Residents need to start holding each other accountable and encourage one another to reduce the clutter and illegal dumping in our communities.

"The rat problem will persist until we all actively play a part in addressing it. There should be no hiding places for rats, and no uncollected waste should be there to make it easy for them to invade our homes and communities.”

Notably, IWMSA promotes ethical waste-management practices through research, comprehensive training, and resources to help strengthen waste-management systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect the environment.

The organisation and its members actively work with local municipalities, businesses, and communities to develop sustainable waste-management solutions to avoid issues such as rat infestations, or public exposure to toxic chemicals.

Municipalities seeking support are invited to approach IWMSA for training, resources, and guidance on effective waste-management practices.