Pharma’s opportunities to improve access to medicines in LMICs highlight key areas for action

Access disparities persist...

The 2024 Access to Medicine Index exposes persistent challenges in ensuring equitable healthcare access for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Despite 19 of 20 pharmaceutical companies reporting patient reach efforts, only nine have comprehensive strategies. Clinical trials are disproportionately conducted in high-income regions, with just 43% in LMICs, leaving underserved populations behind. Licensing activities have slowed, and technology transfers remain sparse in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Jayasree K. Iyer, CEO of the Access to Medicine Foundation, stressed the need for collective action and sustained commitment to bridge these gaps. The report urges pharmaceutical companies to adopt measurable, inclusive strategies aligned with local needs to bridge disparities. Recommendations include expanding clinical trials, enhancing transparency, and fostering partnerships for sustainable access.



