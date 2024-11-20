Healthcare Section
    The Aids Healthcare Foundation rolls out in Mpumalanga

    20 Nov 2024
    The Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has officially launched its operations in Mpumalanga, South Africa, aiming to enhance the response to HIV, tuberculosis (TB), STIs and other critical health challenges in the province.
    Source: Supplied. Logandran Naidoo, national medical director for AHF South Africa.

    This initiative is part of AHF's ongoing commitment to expanding access to testing, treatment, and care for people living with HIV, regardless of their ability to pay in South Africa.

    Ngaa Murombedzi, regional advocacy and policy manager for AHF Southern Africa, emphasised the importance of strengthening health services in communities with high HIV prevalence.

    “Our efforts in Mpumalanga are focused on providing high-quality services and advocacy, especially in areas with high rates of new infections and high levels of atrition.

    "We are also focusing on the needs of young people, particularly adolescent girls and young women, as well as addressing teenage pregnancy and vertical transmission of HIV,” Murombedzi said.

    Youth-centric healthcare collaboration

    AHF has partnered with the Nkangala Department of Health on a five-year collaboration to improve healthcare services in the province which includes efforts to bolster adolescent and youth friendly services.

    Dr Molisho, Mpumalanga provincial medical manager for AHF, stressed the importance of this partnership: “Mpumalanga has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country, and we are committed to implementing innovative strategies to improve care in this province.”

    In 2022, HIV prevalence in Mpumalanga was 17.4%, with nearly 890,000 people living with HIV. AHF’s new programme will focus on addressing HIV, TB, and STI treatment and prevention, working toward the goals outlined in South Africa's 2023 ART guidelines and the National Strategic Plan for HIV/Aids, STIs, and TB.

    Logandran Naidoo, national medical director for AHF South Africa, explained that AHF’s global presence in 47 countries highlights its commitment to supporting governments in expanding programmes for diagnosing, treating, and retaining people living with HIV.

    "Our new partnership in Mpumalanga reflects our shared commitment to improving health outcomes and addressing the HIV, TB, and STI epidemics," he said.

    A global milestone: 2 million lives supported

    AHF recently reached a significant milestone, providing care to over 2 million people worldwide.

    Kate Ssamula, country programme director for AHF South Africa, celebrated this achievement: “South Africa has played a key role in this milestone since we first launched our programme here in 2002. Reaching 2 million people is a testament to our global efforts and the resilience of the individuals we serve.”

    AHF continues to advocate for equitable healthcare, ensuring that everyone, regardless of income, has access to life-saving HIV care.

    Michael Weinstein, AHF president, remarked, “When we first started our programmes more than 20 years ago, we never imagined we’d be serving 2 million lives.

    "This launch in Mpumalanga is a key step in our ongoing commitment to improving health systems and empowering communities to take control of their health.”

