Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarNinety9centsBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

CRM Opinion South Africa

Can AI help change how businesses view customer service emails?

Ryan FalkenbergBy Ryan Falkenberg
8 Jul 2024
8 Jul 2024
Three hundred and sixty-two billion. That’s roughly how many emails are sent every day globally. Despite numerous apps promising to replace email over the years, that number is set to keep growing, reaching 392.5 billion by 2026. That’s because, for all its flaws, email remains an incredibly powerful form of communication.
Photo by on
Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

It can facilitate intimate conversations between two people, is the default for professional communication (particularly between organisations), and can broadcast messages to masses of people. But there’s one area where many organisations wish email didn’t exist: customer service.

Don’t get me wrong; they know it’s important. But keeping up with customer emails can be a massive drain on time and resources. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) is reaching the point where it can authoritatively answer those emails as articulately as any human agent and in a fraction of the time.

The trouble with traditional customer email

Before looking at how AI could help solve any issues around customer emails, it’s worth understanding why they take up so much time and so many resources in the first place.

Part of the problem is simply volume. Many companies, particularly those with consumer-facing products, receive huge volumes of emails every day. As the company grows, that volume keeps scaling up too, meaning that even more resources are needed to deal with it.

Unlike phone calls or chat, email also isn’t an immediate form of communication. That means back and forth between customers and agents, further adding to the volume of emails and increasing the time before the customer gets a satisfactory resolution.

And if an agent doesn’t have the knowledge to answer the query, they have to flag it with someone more senior, further delaying any resolution to the query.

That’s to say nothing of the time it can take to figure out exactly what a customer’s trying to ask for. That can be difficult enough at the best of times but is made even more so when the customer is writing in their second language or isn’t particularly articulate. Not incidentally, that’s been one of the significant barriers to automating email responses.

Time to automate through AI

As an example, let’s say a customer has lost their credit card. They send an email to their bank saying, “Hi, My name is xxxxx, with account number yyyyy, I’ve lost my credit card and need a replacement sent to the below address.”

Any automated system would have to know to trigger several different actions. It would need to verify the customer, register the credit card as lost, issue a replacement, ensure that the supplied address is the same one as on the company records, and send it to that customer.

Historically, that’s been a massive challenge for automated emails. But things are starting to change. Virtual agents, for example, can now more effectively understand the full context of the customer’s email before applying the right business rules and processes.

This could include an automated outbound verification call or WhatsApp conversation, the gathering of missing data, the triggering of required workflows, and then shaping the required e-mail response. All this, without requiring a human in the loop.

Email rebooted

The ability to answer quickly and accurately has massive implications for the future of email. Far from being something painful but necessary which uses up a lot of time and resources, it becomes genuinely useful again. Virtual agents with the capability to perform like human experts and ensure consistency and compliance across channels really do change the game within customer service.

And it certainly liberates human agents from being trapped by this mind numbing, repetitive work.

Read more: email communication, artifical intelligence, Ryan Falkenberg
Share this article
NextOptions

About Ryan Falkenberg

Ryan Falkenberg is co-founder and CEO of software company Clevva.

Related

A clever way to improve service delivery
A clever way to improve service delivery
 24 May 2024
Talking to chatbots sucks, but it doesn&#x2019;t have to
Talking to chatbots sucks, but it doesn’t have to
 17 Jan 2024
How can banks turn stressful Black Fridays into a customer service win?
How can banks turn stressful Black Fridays into a customer service win?
 21 Nov 2023
3 things virtual agents can tell you about your business
3 things virtual agents can tell you about your business
 2 Nov 2023
Is your business taking the wrong approach to urgent customer conversations?
Is your business taking the wrong approach to urgent customer conversations?
 20 Oct 2023
Image supplied. Joe Hamman, founder and CEO, Novus Group, says the future of media monitoring lies in the integration of human and AI
Media monitoring's future lies in the integration of human and AI
2 Jun 2023
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
 6 Feb 2023
Image source: Torsten Dettlaff from
How long email chains are damaging productivity and performance - study
13 Jul 2022
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz