Braecroft Timbers receives 2024 Bushbuck Trophy for forestry management

Braecroft Timbers, a subsidiary of Chep South Africa, has been named the 2024 Overall Winner of the Bushbuck Trophy by the Sappi FSC Group Scheme.

From left to right: Jaap Van den Berg, Logistics, Fibre and Resources Manager, Sappi; Sihle Ndlovu, Forester, Braecroft & CHEP SSA; Gordon McKenzie, Senior Manager, Forestry, Braecroft & CHEP SSA; Axel Jooste, Sappi FSC® Group Scheme Manager

This award recognises Braecroft Timber’s sustainable forestry management practices across CHEP’s 18 pine-timber plantations in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The Sappi FSC Group Scheme, managed by Sappi, promotes forestry practices that ensure forests and plantations are well-tended, harvested, and regenerated for healthy regrowth.

The scheme is part of the Forest Stewardship Council’s (FSC) global network, representing thousands of organisations committed to upholding sustainable forestry practices. The annual Member of the Year Award recipients are selected based on compliance with FSC standards.

In addition to this accolade, Braecroft Timbers first received the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Award in 2014 and the Overall Winner of the Bushbuck Trophy in 2015. The organization won the KZN Award again in 2017.

Commitment to sustainable management

"Winning this prestigious award from the Sappi Group Scheme reflects the effort our teams at Braecroft Timbers and the company put in to maintain the highest standards of forestry management," said Gordon McKenzie, senior manager of Braecroft Forestry.

"This award demonstrates our commitment to help transform the timber supply chain in all markets we operate in by driving demand for sustainably sourced timber and responsible, regenerative forest management."

Driving regenerative supply chains

Braecroft Timbers has achieved dual certification by both the FSC and the Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

These certifications confirm that the company's plantations prioritise forest regeneration, conserve biodiversity, and respect the rights of forestry workers and surrounding communities. FSC and PEFC certification also guarantee that the company has not contributed to deforestation since achieving 100% certified sustainable timber sourcing in 2020.

The company’s sustainable circular business model supports the creation of regenerative supply chains that transform waste into resources. This recognition from the Sappi FSC Group Scheme highlights the company’s approach to sustainable forestry management and its efforts toward achieving its 2025 Sustainability Targets and a nature-positive supply chain.