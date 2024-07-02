Global spirits shine at Investec Trophy Spirits Show 2024

The Trophy Spirits Show by Investec is one of South Africa's premier competitions assessing a diverse array of international and local high-end spirits, liqueurs, and aperitifs. This year's event, held on 26 June, showcased a significant breadth and depth of entries, affirming the strong trust that producers and importers place in the judging panels.

Judging and entries

The 2024 iteration of the show saw a considerable breadth and depth of entries across all classes, demonstrating the trust producers and importers of high-end products have in the judging panels.

This year, 106 entries were received from 17 producers and distributors, with 56 brands spread across seven categories.

The whisk(e)y classes saw the greatest number of entries (33), mainly from Scotland, South Africa, and Ireland, including malt, grain, and blended whiskies, as well as pot-still whiskeys. Most of the major brands were represented, showing the respect the show commands.

The gin categories saw diverse submissions, including local craft gins and entries from many international producers. Brandy was well-represented with pot-still submissions from the Cape and France (Cognac). There were strong entries in the tequila/agave and rum classes, reflecting a global surge in interest. Vodkas and cream liqueurs completed the judging lineup.

Highlights and winners

For the first time, a panel could not separate its two top-scoring products, leading to a shared trophy for the show’s best whisky between the top grain and the top malt. Van Ryn’s secured the coveted trophy for the Best Brandy with its Single Potstill Brandy Aged 20 Years.

The attrition that affected craft gin producers following the Covid-19 lockdowns seems to be over, with 26 gins entered. Gold medals were awarded in both the London Dry and Flavoured Gin classes.

Entries came from places as diverse as England, Ireland, Scandinavia, Italy, the Caribbean, the highlands of Scotland, the deserts of Mexico, the villages of Cognac, and many regions in South Africa. This global diversity highlights the competition's prestige and reach.

South Africa's share of gold medals and trophies was significant, paying tribute to the craft and skill of domestic distillers and vindicating Investec’s commitment to an industry that contributes significantly to employment and the country’s GDP.

The judging panel included renowned international experts like David T Smith (gin), Louise Martin (whisky), and Claire Blackler MW (brandy and rums). They joined local judges Andy Watts, Neil Paterson, Dr Mare-Loe Prinsloo, Carla Weightman, Sean Gunns, and Leah van Deventer. Associate judges were Jason McEvoy, Anriënka Vlok van Zyl, and Sulette Oelofse. Michael Fridjhon served as Chairman of the Judges.

Summary of awards

• Best Pot-distilled Brandy: Van Ryn’s Single Potstill Brandy Aged 20 Years

• Best Premium Spirit: Vinolok Trophy

• Best Brandy of Show: Van Ryn’s Single Potstill Brandy Aged 20 Years

• Best Grain Whisk(e)y: Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky – Single Grain Double-Matured

• Best Whisky of Show (tied): Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky – Single Grain Double-Matured and Tomatin 2012 Single Cask Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – WhiskyBrother Exclusive

• Best London Gin: Amarula Premium African Gin

• Best Gin of Show: Riedel Trophy

• Best Single Pot Still Whisk(e)y: Redbreast 12 Year Old Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

• Best Blended Whisk(e)y: Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky

• Best Vodka of Show: Absolut Elyx Vodka

• Best Flavoured Gin: Cape Fynbos Gin – Citrus Edition

• Best Cognac: Martell XO Cognac

• Best Tequila of Show: Avion Reposado Tequila

• Best Liqueur of Show: Wild Africa Caffé Latte Cream Liqueur

Gold medal winners

• Bisquit & Dubouché Cognac V.S.O.P.

• Frapin Grande Champagne Cognac 1270

• Gordon’s London Dry Gin

• Inverroche Amber Gin

• Inverroche Verdant Gin

• Johnnie Walker Green Label Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years

• KWV Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy 15 Year Old

• Metanoia Klein Karoo Gin

• Richelieu Vintage Brandy 10 Year Old

• SKYY Vodka

• The Singleton of Dufftown Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Years Old

“As headline sponsor of the Trophy Spirits Show, we pride ourselves in partnering with our clients and creating experiences for those who never settle for ordinary,” said Investec’s head of Private Banking, Itumeleng Merafe.

The Trophy Spirits Show 2024 once again demonstrated the excellence and diversity of high-end spirits available to South African consumers, reinforcing the country's position in the global spirits market.