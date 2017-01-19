5 benefits of pursuing agricultural entrepreneurship in South Africa

Agribusiness in South Africa offers a variety of opportunities for entrepreneurial youth, even though it faces significant challenges.

Phumla Mavundla | image supplied

Access to land, capital, and specialised knowledge are formidable barriers, as highlighted by industry experts. These challenges often deter young people from entering the sector, perpetuating a perception of agriculture as traditional and unattractive.

What’s more, there's a common belief in the lack of economic viability and innovation within agriculture compared to other sectors.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of economies worldwide, offering diverse career paths from agribusiness management to entrepreneurship in sustainable farming solutions.

By dispelling these myths and highlighting agriculture's dynamic nature and global significance, we can encourage more youth, regardless of their background, to explore the exciting and impactful opportunities within this vital sector.

1. Economic contribution

Agriculture is a cornerstone of South Africa's economy, contributing significantly to its gross domestic product (GDP) and providing livelihoods for a substantial portion of the population.

According to data from Statistics South Africa, agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors combined contribute around 2.5% to 3% of GDP directly, but their impact extends far beyond these numbers.

The sector serves as a foundation for other industries such as agro-processing, manufacturing, and retail, which rely on agricultural outputs as inputs.

This interdependence creates a multiplier effect, amplifying the economic impact of agriculture across the entire economy.

2. Employment opportunities

Agriculture remains a crucial source of employment in South Africa, particularly in rural areas where alternative job opportunities are limited.

The sector provides jobs not only in farming but also in related activities such as transportation, storage, marketing, and distribution. Small-scale and subsistence farming also contribute significantly to employment, with many rural households depending on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The diverse range of agricultural activities ensures that there are opportunities for various skill levels and types of employment, from farm labourers to agricultural scientists and agronomists.

3. Food security

Farming plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security for South Africa's population. The country produces a wide variety of crops and livestock products that contribute to both domestic consumption and export markets.

This diversity helps mitigate the risks associated with climatic variability and market fluctuations.

Sustainable agricultural practices, including irrigation management, soil conservation, and pest control, are essential for maintaining productivity and ensuring food availability and affordability.

Moreover, the agricultural sector's resilience and adaptability are critical for safeguarding against global food supply disruptions and price volatility.

4. Export earnings

South Africa's agricultural sector is a significant contributor to the country's export earnings. Products such as citrus fruits, wine, maize, sugar, and beef are exported to international markets, generating foreign exchange revenues.

These earnings contribute to the country's trade balance and foreign exchange reserves, enhancing economic stability and supporting imports of essential goods and services.

The export-oriented nature of South African agriculture also promotes global competitiveness and strengthens the country's position in international trade negotiations and agreements.

5. Rural development

Agriculture plays a pivotal role in promoting rural development and addressing poverty and inequality. Investment in agricultural infrastructure, such as roads, irrigation systems, and storage facilities, improves accessibility to markets and reduces transportation costs for rural farmers.

The sector provides income opportunities and improves living standards in rural communities, supporting local economies and fostering community development initiatives.

Furthermore, agricultural activities often serve as a catalyst for social development by providing access to education, healthcare, and social services in remote areas.