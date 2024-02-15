Body Shop goes bust in UK but it’s business as usual for SA consumers

Revolutionary in the 1980s, when ethically sourced, cruelty-free and natural ingredients were still a novelty in the beauty sector, The Body Shop has collapsed into administration in the UK, threatening over 2,000 jobs and about 200 store closures.

Photo by Rachel Claire via www.pexels.com/

In South Africa, it’s business as usual.

Spokesperson for the Clicks Group, Graeme Lillie confirmed that The Body Shop in South Africa will not be affected by the issues affecting the UK operations of The Body Shop and that the business will continue to operate as normal here.

“Clicks Group has operated The Body Shop in South Africa under an exclusive long-term franchise agreement with The Body Shop International since 2001, and the contract was most recently extended in 2023.”

The “business as normal” situation for the SA business also covers the supply chain and product manufacturing, so nothing will change, he said.

Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.