Health & Beauty News South Africa

    Body Shop goes bust in UK but it’s business as usual for SA consumers

    By Georgina Crouth
    15 Feb 2024
    Revolutionary in the 1980s, when ethically sourced, cruelty-free and natural ingredients were still a novelty in the beauty sector, The Body Shop has collapsed into administration in the UK, threatening over 2,000 jobs and about 200 store closures.
    Photo by Rachel Claire via
    Photo by Rachel Claire via www.pexels.com/

    In South Africa, it’s business as usual.

    Spokesperson for the Clicks Group, Graeme Lillie confirmed that The Body Shop in South Africa will not be affected by the issues affecting the UK operations of The Body Shop and that the business will continue to operate as normal here.

    The Body Shop becomes first global beauty brand with 100% vegan product formulations
    Red Brick Communications  31 Jan 2024

    “Clicks Group has operated The Body Shop in South Africa under an exclusive long-term franchise agreement with The Body Shop International since 2001, and the contract was most recently extended in 2023.”

    The “business as normal” situation for the SA business also covers the supply chain and product manufacturing, so nothing will change, he said.

    Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

