AMC co-founders awarded CIM Honorary Fellowship

The African Marketing Confederation's (AMC) co-founders, Nigel Tattersall and Helen McIntee-Carlisle have been awarded the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Honorary Fellowship.

Nigel Tattersall and Helen McIntee-Carlisle were honoured. Source: Supplied.

The accolade was presented to Tattersall and McIntee-Carlisle during the AMC Conference, recognising their lasting impact on marketing development across Africa.

The CIM Honorary Fellowship is among the most prestigious accolades in the global marketing profession. Reserved for a select few, it honours individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing the practice of marketing.

Less than a dozen professionals across the world are awarded this recognition annually, making Tattersall and McIntee-Carlisle’s achievements particularly remarkable.

The CIM seeks to elevate the marketing profession, acknowledging leaders who excel in their craft and inspire wider communities of practitioners. Receiving this award signals that Tattersall and McIntee-Carlisle are both considered to be experts in the sector and contributed meaningfully to the growth of marketing as a discipline.

Tattersall and McIntee-Carlisle have been instrumental in advancing professional development, fostering collaboration among African marketers as well as setting high standards across the continent.

Dr Elaine van Wyk, group chief marketing and sales officer at Uxi Private Education, commented on the significance of the award. “The CIM’s Honorary Fellowship is one of the highest honours in marketing. Nigel and Helen earned it through their outstanding contributions to advancing marketing across Africa,” she says.