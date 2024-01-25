Industries

    Advancement of exceptional talent at Dentsu Performance Media

    Issued by Dentsu
    25 Jan 2024
    Dentsu Performance Media (DPM), Dentsu's specialised unit encompassing programmatic, search, SEO, social, and ad operations, stands as a central hub designed to optimise the potential opportunities inherent in digital media and technology. Its purpose is to align with multichannel marketing objectives by fostering the adoption of best practices in deploying pertinent digital media, experiences, insights, and technology across Dentsu SA and its affiliated media brands.

    Rachmah Holland, head of performance announced the following key promotions within DPM at the onset of January 2023:

    • Siyanda Msongelwa, head of Programmatic SA

    • Elisah Chibvamushure, Performance account lead

    • Kerisha Ramiah, Performance account lead

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

