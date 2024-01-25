Advancement of exceptional talent at Dentsu Performance Media

Dentsu Performance Media (DPM), Dentsu's specialised unit encompassing programmatic, search, SEO, social, and ad operations, stands as a central hub designed to optimise the potential opportunities inherent in digital media and technology. Its purpose is to align with multichannel marketing objectives by fostering the adoption of best practices in deploying pertinent digital media, experiences, insights, and technology across Dentsu SA and its affiliated media brands.