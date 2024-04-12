Acsa addresses jet fuel shortages at OR Tambo

In light of recent media reports regarding potential fuel shortages at its airports, including OR Tambo International Airport, Acsa has responded to a request from the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) to assist in discussions to resolve a tax dispute affecting fuel infrastructure.

Acsa has been engaged in discussions with SAPIA, the South African Revenue Service (Sars), and individual petroleum companies to resolve the tax dispute relating to the use of the multi-product pipeline from Durban to Johannesburg, and related storage facilities. Concerned about the negative impact of the fuel shortage on its airport operations, ACSA has been part of deliberations with these parties.

The primary challenge arises from the scheduled temporary shutdown of the inland refinery, a major source of jet fuel for OR Tambo International Airport. This shutdown, anticipated between May and June, necessitates increased reliance on imported fuel from Durban. These eventualities have been anticipated and jet fuel supply will continue, making use of the said alternative routes.

Key points highlighted by Acsa:

Collaborative efforts: Acsa has participated in discussions with relevant stakeholders to develop contingency plans and mitigate potential disruptions to airport operations.

Impact of refinery shutdown: The planned refinery shutdown coincides with challenges posed by the Sars impasse, contributing to the potential crisis in jet fuel supply.

Stock levels and contingency planning: While fuel stock levels at OR Tambo International Airport have dipped below the recommended five days' cover due to the refinery shutdown preparations, Acsa and stakeholders are finalising contingency plans to address potential short-term interruptions in the jet fuel supply chain.

Communication and engagement: Acsa is maintaining communication with Sars, SAPIA, fuel suppliers, and airlines to obtain up-to-date information on actions being taken to mitigate the potential crisis.

Acsa has emphasised that its priority is to ensure uninterrupted airport operations amid these challenges. The company is collaborating closely with all stakeholders to develop and implement effective contingency plans. We urge patience from stakeholders as we work towards resolving these matters."