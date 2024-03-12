Industries

    Absa to be the 2024 Rand Show banking partner

    Issued by Rand Show
    12 Mar 2024
    12 Mar 2024
    The Rand Show is happy to announce that Absa will be the official bank partner for this year’s event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec from 28 March to 1 April. Absa’s largest role for the show will be to help empower SMMEs to trade better through several offers and as the sole provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) devices.
    Absa to be the 2024 Rand Show banking partner
    Absa to be the 2024 Rand Show banking partner

    Absa will have their stand in Hall 6 and will be a significant part of the second iteration of the SMME Summit, following the immense success of the inaugural summit in 2023. Absa will have two key speakers at the Summit, Khanya Matshikwe, SME head: client value proposition at Absa, will be tackling ‘Women- & Youth-Owned Propositions’ and Sanele Gumedev, managing executive: strategy and customer value at Absa, will be speaking on ‘Alternate Funding Solutions’. Make sure to attend the summit to glean the best possible advice from Absa’s experts.

    Absa’s POS offers for exhibitors at The Rand Show:
    Offer 1: Verifone T650m with a monthly rental fee of R199 and a flat fee of 1.75% for local debit and credit card transactions.
    Offer 2: Absa Mobile Pay; a mobile solution that enables you to accept card payments directly on your Android phone. 2.25% for local debit and credit cards.
    Offer 3: Absa loan device; simply borrow a device for the duration of the event with no rental fees and 2.5% on local debit and credit cards.

    “Absa is proud to once again partner with The Rand Show, one of South Africa’s most important events on the calendar. We aim to help empower SMMEs, and we’re very much looking forward to the SMME summit and the different speakers lined up,” says Khanya Matshikwe, SME head: client value proposition at Absa. “The Rand Show is a terrific platform for businesses and brands of all kinds to build stronger relationships and develop better business opportunities for the future.”

    Website: www.randshow.co.za

    Social Media:
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/randshow
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rand_show_/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_KbLHNrRLytuW8QdtdHvxQ
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rand-show

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
