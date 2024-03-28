Absa Cape Epic: Qhubeka gifted 100 bicycles

Absa, a leading Pan-African banking group, has reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment through its continuous partnership with Qhubeka, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing bicycles to individuals in need.

Source: Supplied.

Qhubeka and Absa hosted a handover ceremony at the Stellenbosch Absa Cape Epic Race Village on 22 March 2024, where 50 beneficiaries, predominantly young women, received bicycles. A further 50 beneficiaries received bicycles at Axios Skills School, Eersterivier, on 21 March 2024.

Qhubeka, a South African non-profit organisation, has emerged as a valued partner of Absa and the Absa Cape Epic.

This collaboration is driven by shared values and objectives, and harnesses the prestige of the renowned mountain-bike stage race. It also aligns with Absa’s recently launched brand and business positioning, “Your story matters”, demonstrating that there is an opportunity in every story.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Qhubeka, and its mission of advancing education, economic opportunities and environmental sustainability through bicycles is one that we highly believe in as it allows communities to be mobile,” said Faisal Mkhize, chief executive of relationship banking at Absa.

“We are thrilled to contribute once again, and this time to women, which is in line with our goal of getting more women on bicycles through the Absa #SheUntamed initiative.

"These bicycles will not only provide transportation but also open opportunities for education, healthcare and economic empowerment, in line with Absa’s ambition to be a force for good in society.”

“We are grateful for Absa’s generous donation, which will make a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries," added Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of Qhubeka charity.

“Throughout the years, we witnessed the change that these bicycles have brought to individuals who previously travelled long distances to schools and healthcare facilities by foot. We are proud that together with Absa we are playing our part.”