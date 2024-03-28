Industries

    Bathu reveals 10/43 sneaker range

    28 Mar 2024
    Bathu, the African sneaker brand has launched its latest sneaker range, 10/43. This collection marks a significant milestone for the brand, celebrating its remarkable journey from its humble beginnings to its current status as a thriving enterprise.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “10/43 gives a nod to the genesis of Bathu, the range pays homage to the visionary journey I initiated as the founder of Bathu, and the unwavering support of those who believed in my dream. In 2015, two individuals played a pivotal role in kickstarting this journey with me: Andrew Lale offered invaluable support in sales efforts, while Siphiwe Majola demonstrated profound belief in our potential and by purchasing the first pair of Bathu,” says Theo Baloyi, founder and group CEO of Bathu.

    The 10/43 range is a testament to Bathu's commitment to authenticity and innovation. Crafted with attention to detail, each colourway in this collection embodies the brand's ethos. From vibrant earthy colours to patterns, every element of the 10/43 range reflects the creativity, and unity that define Bathu.

    SA&#x2019;s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn
    SA’s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn

    2 days

    "10/43 embodies the essence of our beginnings and the faith that propelled us forward. It is a tribute to the individuals who joined us on this path, enabling Bathu to evolve into what it is today. The name 10/43 is the exact location where the first transaction was made and so is the map at the back of the sneaker, which is our effort of acknowledging where it all started. Our product development team sat and decoded what this moment meant through the mould and the material used on it. The overall look was modernised to showcase how that moment paved the way for us as a business.” concludes Baloyi

    As Bathu prepares to celebrate its ninth anniversary, the launch of the 10/43 range serves as a poignant reminder of the brand's journey and the community that has supported its growth. With this collection, Bathu invites customers to join in commemorating the past while embracing the future, walking together towards new horizons.

