6 exceptional individuals to receive honorary doctorates from UCT

The University of Cape Town (UCT) will confer honorary doctorates upon six outstanding individuals – Dr Debbie Bradshaw, Lionel Davis, Shirley Gunn, Professor Michael R Hayden, Prof Brian Huntley and Prof Lehlohonolo BBJ Machobane – at this year’s graduation ceremonies.

"This prestigious recognition of these individuals serves as a testament to their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and society at large," said UCT vice-chancellor (interim) Emeritus Prof Daya Reddy.

“Honorary doctorates hold an important place in the academic community and are bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary achievement. These individuals serve as inspirational figures: their work and accomplishments align with UCT’s values and our vision of being an inclusive, research-intensive African university that addresses the challenges of our time through cutting-edge teaching and research.”

“These individuals personify the highest standards of excellence and social impact, embodying the ethos of our university,” Reddy remarked.

Bradshaw will be awarded with a degree of Doctor of Science (honoris causa). Bradshaw, an esteemed biostatistician and epidemiologist, has a rich academic background and extensive research experience. She established pivotal units and led ground-breaking studies on South Africa’s health landscape.

Davis will be honoured with a Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa). Born in District Six, Cape Town in 1936, Davis endured Apartheid’s injustices, serving time on Robben Island for sabotage. Despite restrictions, he taught art at the Community Arts Project, later co-founding the CAP Poster Workshop, integral to anti-Apartheid activism.

Another Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa) degree will be awarded to Gunn, whose involvement with the African National Congress’s Umkhonto we Sizwe since the late 1970s reflects her commitment to activism. As executive director of the Human Rights Media Centre, she conducts extensive research, collaborates on projects, and liaises with stakeholders, showcasing exceptional leadership.

Hayden will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Science in Medicine (honoris causa). The clinician-scientist, entrepreneur and humanitarian is renowned for his contributions to this area, including pioneering work in Huntington’s disease. He has published over 1,100 articles and mentored numerous students.

Huntley will also receive the degree of Doctor of Science (honoris causa). His impactful career in biodiversity research spans over five decades. He spearheaded major programmes in ecosystems, fostering integrated research and management initiatives. He was appointed CEO of the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) in 1990, and his legacy includes founding the Thicket Forum and enhancing botanical gardens regionally.

Trailblazing scholar and stateman, Machobane, will be awarded a degree of Doctor of Social Science (honoris causa). He embarked on a remarkable academic journey from Lesotho to the United States, culminating in a groundbreaking PhD from the University of Edinburg. He returned to Lesotho where he served in various educational and governmental roles, leaving an indelible mark on both fronts.

The six honorary doctorates will be awarded at our various graduation ceremonies to be held during the course of the year. Specific details of the ceremonies will follow in due course, UCT said in a statement.

Reddy commented: “As members of the UCT community, we take pride in celebrating the achievements of these remarkable individuals, and draw inspiration from their endeavours. Their degrees not only honour their accomplishments but also reflect the values and aspirations of our university.”