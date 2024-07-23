5 top tech innovations of 2024: A recap of groundbreaking technologies introduced this year

If there’s one thing 2024 taught us, it’s that technology doesn’t just live in faraway labs – it’s woven right into our daily hustle. This year, we’ve watched some seriously game-changing innovations go from talk to tangible reality, and they’re shaking up everything from how we power our cars to how we tackle healthcare challenges. Let’s take a look at five key breakthroughs that made waves.

Author: Kgang Moloke, software delivery lead for BET Software

1. Mass adoption of multimodal AI assistants

Not too long ago, having a voice assistant felt fancy. Today, they’ve levelled up. Multimodal AI assistants don’t just chat with you; they also see, listen, and even interpret gestures. Picture this: you’re braaing with friends, and you need a quick recipe tweak, you just ask. These assistants can help you navigate Jozi traffic, sort out your medical aid queries, or translate local news from one of our many languages. They’re blending into our lives, making it easier to handle everyday tasks without skipping a beat.

2. Mainstream solid-state batteries for EVs

If you’ve been holding your breath for better electric cars, 2024 finally delivered. Solid-state batteries are giving EVs more range, quicker charging, and improved reliability. With our well-known electricity challenges, this leap might actually encourage more people to one day go electric. Plus, these batteries aren’t just about cars, think cleaner aviation and more efficient gadgets that don’t need a plug-in every few hours.

3. Quantum computing reaching practical problem-solving

Quantum computing isn’t just for sci-fi films anymore. This year, it tackled real-world challenges: optimising supply chains, analysing complex data sets, and testing new materials. While these quantum machines are still relatively niche, their growing presence means that more South African companies might soon tap into mind-boggling computational power to innovate right here at home.

4. Programmable mRNA and Crispr therapies

Healthcare took a bold step forward as mRNA and Crispr-based treatments moved from the lab to the hospital. Imagine personalised medicine tailored to our unique genetic blueprints, helping fight diseases that once felt unbeatable. It’s no longer science fiction, it’s the new era of healthcare, and it will give patients here and abroad better chances at quality lives.

5. Distributed renewable microgrids

With load shedding always lurking, the idea of reliable, locally managed energy sources feels like pure gold. Enter distributed renewable microgrids – small, community-based power networks running on wind and solar. They can cut out the middleman and help stabilise power supply for households, townships, and businesses across the country. Suddenly, the future of energy looks less like long queues for fuel and more like energy independence right where we live.

These five innovations show that 2024 wasn’t just another year – it was a turning point. From smarter AI to healthier bodies and greener energy, we’re seeing a world (and a South Africa) that’s more resilient, more connected, and better prepared for whatever comes next.



