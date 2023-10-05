Industries

Education Company news South Africa

Africa


Wavemaker welcomed 6 graduates to be part of the GradX programme for 2023

5 Oct 2023
Issued by: Wavemaker
In its fourth year since inception, the GradX programme initiated by international media company GroupM plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. The programme is designed to provide aspiring professionals with valuable hands-on training, industry exposure, and the opportunity to develop essential skills.
Wavemaker welcomed 6 graduates to be part of the GradX programme for 2023

In 2023, Wavemaker SA welcomed six graduates namely Wavhudi Netshikweta, Moeketsi Moeketsane, Khanyisile Mahlangu, Leander Kamanga, Gomotsegang Ratlhagane and Nikilitha Mdluli.

With the programme being halfway through, the graduates have been provided with a structured learning environment. Upon joining the internship programme, graduates are assigned to specific departments or teams, where they work closely with experienced professionals. The mentors, who are experts in their respective fields, guide and support graduates throughout their internship journey. This mentorship not only facilitates skill development but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth.

As an intern, Nikilitha Mdluli first concentrated on sorting paperwork and helping with daily tasks. However, over time, he had the opportunity to lead large campaigns and become a key client liaison. The growth she has experienced in such a short period is remarkable and he says he owes it all to the people who supported his development within the company.

Moeketsi Moeketsane says his GradX programme experience has been very eye opening, informative, and inspirational.

There are a lot of things to learn and a lot of people to learn from, according to Khanyisile Mahlangu. It’s almost impossible to walk out having learnt nothing.

Wavemaker's dynamic environment, along with the exceptional colleagues and programme, propelled Wavhudi Netshikweta to new heights in her career. She is endlessly thankful for this invaluable experience.

Gomotsegang Ratlhagane says all you must do is keep moving, no matter how many obstacles along the way, just keep moving forward throughout those obstacles.

Leander Kamanga alludes that it has been a privilege to be amid so much professional diversity where learning happens every moment.

"Ever since we started the GradX programme, we have offered our graduates meaningful projects and responsibilities that allow them to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios. Interns at Wavemaker SA are given the opportunity to work on real-world projects, contributing to the company's objectives and gaining hands-on experience. This exposure helps graduates develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deeper understanding of their chosen field,’’ says Wanita Berry, head of talent at Wavemaker SA.

The internship programme at Wavemaker SA is designed to empower aspiring professionals, providing them with a platform to gain practical experience, develop essential skills, and build a strong professional network.

Through structured learning, meaningful projects, mentorship, and networking opportunities, the aim is to unlock the potential of the interns and prepare them for successful careers.

"We believe that investing in the growth and development of our graduates not only benefits them individually but also contributes to the overall success of our company,’’ alludes Merissa Himraj, CEO at Wavemaker SA.

Wavemaker
One global family, positively provoking growth for our clients and our people. #GrowFearless Bound by our Purchase Journey obsession we help clients translate audience behaviors and insights into smart decisions today, for a prosperous tomorrow.
Read more: Merissa Himraj, Wanita Berry

