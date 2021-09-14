Industries

Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree

14 Sep 2021
A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree

Key to this partnership is the official co-branding of Red & Yellow’s BCom in Marketing degree, which will now be known as “The Red & Yellow BCom in Marketing, in association with Unilever”.

Red & Yellow teaches students to think creatively and equips them with the critical commercial and 4IR skills that they need to thrive in a digital world. The BCom in Marketing is specifically designed to develop marketers who can draw on both commercial logic and creative magic to compete and lead on the global stage.

“The partnership with Unilever opens so many doors for our students, both locally and internationally. Having a top-quality degree which is also endorsed by one of the biggest and most respected FMCG giants in the world will be a huge advantage for graduates entering the job market,” said Andrew Allison, chief commercial officer at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“With the industry-leading expertise and experience that Unilever will bring to the collaboration, our students will also benefit from some very tangible benefits. These will include guest lecturers and interactive workshops with Unilever leaders, case studies, practical briefs and projects involving Unilever’s African and global household brands; work-readiness programmes in their final year and greater exposure to employment opportunities that our current Red &Yellow graduates have within our incredible network of leading agencies and brands,” he said.

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business prides itself on ensuring that its students are work-ready by the time they graduate. This is done through exposure to practical real-life brand briefs, on-the-job practical work placements and access to many industry greats throughout their years at the school. Red & Yellow is also a member of Honoris United Universities which places high emphasis on employability by encouraging the network’s institutions to co-develop content relevant to the job market by partnering with industry-leading employers.

The partnership with Unilever will also greatly support Red & Yellow in the continued growth of its social promise that at least 10% of its students won’t have to pay for themselves. The more fee-paying students that enrol at the School, the more seats it will be able to make available for underprivileged students who would simply not be able to afford a world-class private higher education.
Read more: Unilever, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business

