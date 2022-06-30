A new generation of storytellers to develop Africa's creative industries

The South African film and television industry is richer with the addition of 14 bright, young, and talented storytellers who have completed and graduated from the 2021 MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa (MTFza) internship programme.

Developing Africa’s creative industries

Accredited course

A graduation ceremony was held at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg for the Class of 2021, attended by the graduates, with friends, families, media, and industry experts. The event included the screening of one of the four films produced by the graduates as part of their internships.Each of these films will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.andwere broadcast on 11 June and 18 June respectively and are available on DStv Catch Up, and viewers can catchon 30 July andon 20 August.“The MultiChoice Talent Factory is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.“We are committed to nurturing a new generation of storytellers who will contribute to the development of Africa’s creative industries into vibrant economic hubs,” adds Dlamini.Through 12 months of intensive training, learning, and growing, the 14 graduates experienced the passion for film and movie making and devotion for excellence that has become synonymous with the MTFza Academy.During their year at the academy, the interns attended specialist classes hosted by industry professionals and spent most of their time interning on current local productions - the interns spent 40 days on the globally acclaimedproduction as part of the crew.On the various sets, the interns connected with top television and film producers and crew, as well as the best actors in the business, and forged relationships that will stand them in very good stead in their future careers.The course is accredited and the MTFza interns graduate with a qualification from Henley Business School, which provide several courses on business aspects as well as personal growth.Since 2014, the MTFza Academy has been instrumental in helping transform the South African film and TV industry by upskilling students and empowering them with substantial knowledge and experience. To date, 86 students have been trained through MTFza.“We are so proud of everything these immensely talented individuals have achieved in the last year. Their commitment to their craft coupled with the desire to learn at every opportunity has meant that they have been able to produce quality productions which will entertain audiences for years to come. I look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future,” says Bobby Heaney Academy director at MTFza.