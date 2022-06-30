Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaNahana Communications GroupeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaFox Networks GroupBizcommunity.comPrimedia BroadcastingMedia24 LifestyleHuaweiHook, Line & SinkerWunderman ThompsonSilversoftAdvertising Media ForumDentsuDUO Marketing + CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Live-In Driver/Technical Gear Check Assistant Johannesburg
  • Motion Graphics Designer - Video Cape Town
  • Junior Content and Video Editor Cape Town
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Video Production/Video Editing/Media Paid Internship Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A new generation of storytellers to develop Africa's creative industries

    30 Jun 2022
    The South African film and television industry is richer with the addition of 14 bright, young, and talented storytellers who have completed and graduated from the 2021 MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa (MTFza) internship programme.
    Source: © All Bursaries SA
    Source: © All Bursaries SA All Bursaries SA

    A graduation ceremony was held at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg for the Class of 2021, attended by the graduates, with friends, families, media, and industry experts. The event included the screening of one of the four films produced by the graduates as part of their internships.

    Each of these films will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.

    uBaba Wase Next Door and Phanda More were broadcast on 11 June and 18 June respectively and are available on DStv Catch Up, and viewers can catch Moriri Waka on 30 July and Stina on 20 August.

    Developing Africa’s creative industries


    “The MultiChoice Talent Factory is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

    “We are committed to nurturing a new generation of storytellers who will contribute to the development of Africa’s creative industries into vibrant economic hubs,” adds Dlamini.

    Survivor SA Season 9

    Through 12 months of intensive training, learning, and growing, the 14 graduates experienced the passion for film and movie making and devotion for excellence that has become synonymous with the MTFza Academy.

    During their year at the academy, the interns attended specialist classes hosted by industry professionals and spent most of their time interning on current local productions - the interns spent 40 days on the globally acclaimed Survivor SA Season 9 production as part of the crew.

    On the various sets, the interns connected with top television and film producers and crew, as well as the best actors in the business, and forged relationships that will stand them in very good stead in their future careers.

    Accredited course


    The course is accredited and the MTFza interns graduate with a qualification from Henley Business School, which provide several courses on business aspects as well as personal growth.

    Since 2014, the MTFza Academy has been instrumental in helping transform the South African film and TV industry by upskilling students and empowering them with substantial knowledge and experience. To date, 86 students have been trained through MTFza.

    “We are so proud of everything these immensely talented individuals have achieved in the last year. Their commitment to their craft coupled with the desire to learn at every opportunity has meant that they have been able to produce quality productions which will entertain audiences for years to come. I look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future,” says Bobby Heaney Academy director at MTFza.
    NextOptions
    Read more: filmmaking, Multichoice, Henley Business School, Bobby Heaney, Collen Dlamini

    Related

    Source:
    MultiChoice launches talent incubator for young content creators8 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: The Discover Summit was announced on 26 May
    GFC launches The Discover Summit30 May 2022
    Source: © Slaying Goliath There are many creators telling African stories for African such as South African illustrator and artist, Slaying Goliath
    #AfricaMonth: Staying true to Africa's creative voice in the digital era26 May 2022
    Source: © Andriy Popov
    #SaveFreeTV campaign supports litigants in ASO case17 May 2022
    Image supplied: Christian Botha and Rafael Ferrao, the Young Lions competition winners
    Local creatives to represent SA at #CannesLions202211 May 2022
    Joseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board
    RogerwilcoJoseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board21 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz