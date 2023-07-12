Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Family Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Have your say on Draft Marriage Bill

12 Jul 2023
The Department of Home Affairs is inviting members of the public and interested parties to submit written comments on the Draft Marriage Bill of 2022.
Image source: rawpixel –
Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

The draft Bill was published in Government Gazette No. 48914 on 7 July 2023.

According to the department, the Bill seeks to give effect to the White Paper on Marriages in South Africa, which Cabinet approved in March 2022, and empowers the Department of Home Affairs to develop a single Marriage Act for the country.

“The Marriage Bill seeks to rationalise legislations dealing with marriages and ensure that all persons, regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs are treated equally and with dignity. To this end, public comments are critical as they will shape the development of the new legal framework,” the department said in a statement.

To foster this single Marriage Act, the Department engaged various stakeholders.

Image source: Getty Images
Postnuptial agreements - possible, but not simple

By 19 Jun 2023

The closing date for written submission is on or before 31 August 2023. Submissions should be addressed to the Chief Director: Legal Services in any of the following ways:

Delivered by hand to the Department of Home Affairs, 230 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Hallmark Building, Pretoria, for the attention of Adv Moses Malakate or Ms Agnes Molefe.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Marriage Act, marriage laws



Related

Image source: belchonock –
Cabinet approves publication of Draft Marriage Bill23 Jun 2023
Image source: Getty Images
Postnuptial agreements - possible, but not simple19 Jun 2023
Image source: Franck Boston –
Married in community of property: What you need to know about contracts and consent7 Jun 2023
Image source: Dellon Thomas from
The benefits of registering a customary marriage5 May 2023
Source: rawpixel –
ConCourt ruling - reversing unjust property laws imposed on black marriages4 Oct 2021
The missing Bill to my marriage
The missing Bill to my marriage27 Jul 2020
Home Affairs kick-starts dialogue on new marriage policy
Home Affairs kick-starts dialogue on new marriage policy30 Aug 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz