LunchtimeMarketing: E-marketing to consumers and Amazon's influence

Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss Amazon's entry into the SA market place and if they are going to disrupt it.

Has Amazon remained a key component of brands’ strategies? With a wider range of companies and products now in the marketplace, consumers have more choices than ever before, challenging both the services and logistics of traditional retail.

What are digital marketing channels, and how can you leverage them to connect directly with your audience? If you are marketing directly to your consumers, what e-channels are available for your to use and why should you explore them as part of on online marketing strategy.