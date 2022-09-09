All the winners of the Most Awards 2022!

The winners of the 13th Most Awards were announced during a hybrid awards ceremony on 8 September 2022.

The Most Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out-of-home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.

Category winners were determined by their peers, with 2022 being marked by record industry voting. Freshly Ground Insights (FGI) conducted the industry-wide Most survey, with results reviewed by an independent auditor, BDO.

Media24 Lifestyle Magazines was named Media Owner of the Year, while Fame Media claimed Media Agency of the Year Award.

The Media Owner of the Year and Media Agency of the Year awards are sponsored by Mediology and Jacaranda FM respectively.

Individual and special award winners

Nominations for the individual awards were made via an online survey, where respondents put forward their favourites. An adjudication panel of 12 industry professionals judged the nominations against specific criteria, for the prestigious individual Bell, Shepherd, Legend and Rising Star awards.

The Bell Award honours an individual who, though not working for a media owner or agency, has made an exceptional contribution to the betterment of the media sector. This year, the recipient of the Bell Award is researcher, Peter Langschmidt.

The Shepherd Award is awarded to someone who not only has a significant presence in the media industry but also selflessly gives back to it. The recipient of this year’s Shepherd Award is Chris Botha, group managing director of Park Advertising.

Head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, Eben Gewers, received the Media Owner Legend Award. The Media Agency Legend Award went to Gwen Bezuidenhout, group media account director at FCB JHB.

The Media Owner Rising Star Award was awarded to Refiloe Nteso of DStv Media Sales, while Clare Trafankowska of iProspect received the Media Agency Rising Star Award.

Brad Aigner, managing director of FGI, says, “The quality of nominations for the Legend and Rising Star awards was phenomenal. It was very encouraging to see so many new names of up-and-coming young people in our industry being put forward.”

The Marketing Services Award which recognises trade marketing excellence from media owners also received record industry support in 2022. The winner of this year’s award is Mediamark.

For the second year in a row, DStv Media Sales also received the special Virtually Perfect Service Award in recognition of the changing media sales environment.

Category award winners

Media Owners

Media Owner of the Year Award: Media24 Lifestyle Magazines. Second and third places went to ECR Radio Sales and Digital Turbine respectively.

Radio Award: ECR Radio Sales

Audiovisual Award: Ster-Kinekor Sales

Out Of Home Award: Primedia Outdoor

Digital Award: Digital Turbine, formerly AdColony

Print Award: Media24 Lifestyle Magazines

Multimedia Award: Media24

Media Sales Consultants Award: Whisper Media

Media Owner Lamb Award: Reveel

Media Agencies

Media Agency of the Year Award: Fame Media. Second and third places went to PHD and The MediaShop - Johannesburg respectively.

Specialist Media Agency Award: Fame Media

Full-Service Media Agency Award: PHD

Media Agency Lamb Award: IntiMedia

The Media Most Awards special edition, featuring all the winners, is available here.