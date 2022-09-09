Industries

    All the winners of the Most Awards 2022!

    9 Sep 2022
    The winners of the 13th Most Awards were announced during a hybrid awards ceremony on 8 September 2022.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The Most Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out-of-home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.

    Category winners were determined by their peers, with 2022 being marked by record industry voting. Freshly Ground Insights (FGI) conducted the industry-wide Most survey, with results reviewed by an independent auditor, BDO.

    Source: © Earl Coetzee -
    Media24 Lifestyle Magazines was named Media Owner of the Year, while Fame Media claimed Media Agency of the Year Award.

    The Media Owner of the Year and Media Agency of the Year awards are sponsored by Mediology and Jacaranda FM respectively.

    Individual and special award winners

    Nominations for the individual awards were made via an online survey, where respondents put forward their favourites. An adjudication panel of 12 industry professionals judged the nominations against specific criteria, for the prestigious individual Bell, Shepherd, Legend and Rising Star awards.

    The Bell Award honours an individual who, though not working for a media owner or agency, has made an exceptional contribution to the betterment of the media sector. This year, the recipient of the Bell Award is researcher, Peter Langschmidt.

    The Shepherd Award is awarded to someone who not only has a significant presence in the media industry but also selflessly gives back to it. The recipient of this year’s Shepherd Award is Chris Botha, group managing director of Park Advertising.

    Source:
    Head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, Eben Gewers, received the Media Owner Legend Award. The Media Agency Legend Award went to Gwen Bezuidenhout, group media account director at FCB JHB.

    The Media Owner Rising Star Award was awarded to Refiloe Nteso of DStv Media Sales, while Clare Trafankowska of iProspect received the Media Agency Rising Star Award.

    Brad Aigner, managing director of FGI, says, “The quality of nominations for the Legend and Rising Star awards was phenomenal. It was very encouraging to see so many new names of up-and-coming young people in our industry being put forward.”

    The Marketing Services Award which recognises trade marketing excellence from media owners also received record industry support in 2022. The winner of this year’s award is Mediamark.

    For the second year in a row, DStv Media Sales also received the special Virtually Perfect Service Award in recognition of the changing media sales environment.
    Category award winners

    Media Owners

    • Media Owner of the Year Award: Media24 Lifestyle Magazines. Second and third places went to ECR Radio Sales and Digital Turbine respectively.
    • Radio Award: ECR Radio Sales
    • Audiovisual Award: Ster-Kinekor Sales
    • Out Of Home Award: Primedia Outdoor
    • Digital Award: Digital Turbine, formerly AdColony
    • Print Award: Media24 Lifestyle Magazines
    • Multimedia Award: Media24
    • Media Sales Consultants Award: Whisper Media
    • Media Owner Lamb Award: Reveel

    Media Agencies

    • Media Agency of the Year Award: Fame Media. Second and third places went to PHD and The MediaShop - Johannesburg respectively.
    • Specialist Media Agency Award: Fame Media
    • Full-Service Media Agency Award: PHD
    • Media Agency Lamb Award: IntiMedia

    Sponsors of the 2022 Most Awards are Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, GH Media, Gagasi FM, Dstv Media Sales, Spark Media, Paramount Africa, Mediamark, The Mediashop, Arena Holdings, Carat, YFM, Nalesa Media, Torque Media, Ebony+Ivory, Digtial Turbine - formerly AdColony, Kaya FM, Mediology, Cape Talk, 702, 947, EWN, Kfm and the Media Online.

    The Media Most Awards special edition, featuring all the winners, is available here.

