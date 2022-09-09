OFM partners with Nampo Alfa

OFM is a proud to announce that it is the official media partner of the Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting and Outdoor Expo.

The two biggest role players in the livestock industry, Grain SA and Alfa, will host Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting and Outdoor Expo for the very first time at Nampo Park, just outside Bothaville, from 29 September to 1 October 2022.

This hunting and outdoor lifestyle expo will incorporate experiences. Visitors will be able to enjoy a fully-fledged shooting range with demonstrations, drive 4x4 vehicles on a practical route, and watch the national off-road race with famous off-road racers in action.

Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales manager, says, “OFM is proud to be part of the first Nampo Alfa at Nampo Park. It is a privilege to be able to take hands once again and as a media partner, OFM will ensure our listeners are informed of everything that will take place at this expo.’’

The organisers have also stated that, as responsible players in the livestock industry, they will comply with all rules and regulations as promulgated by the minister of agriculture, Thoko Didiza.

They note that all bio-security protocols are already in place and will just be applied even more stringently to manage the risk as best as possible. These protocols have already been successfully applied during the Bloem Show and Nampo Harvest Day.

Currently, Nampo Alfa takes place outside the 21-day ban period.

"We are excited to present the new Nampo Alfa expo and there will be something for everyone to look forward to. There is a large selection of high quality hunting and outdoor exhibitors," says Dirk Strydom, Grain SA's Nampo, marketing and research coordination lead.

"The aim of the expo is above all to offer every visitor a practical experience. Finally, a highlight is the national off-road race, where many famous racers can be seen in action," Strydom concludes.

The livestock industry in Central South Africa is growing and forms an important part of the local economy. This growth is evident in the fact that Alfa has into the best livestock expo in the country grown over a period of four years. The next logical step for Alfa was to expand further, and with years of successful shows behind its name, Nampo Park is the ideal place for Alfa to spread its wings.

Tickets are available at ticketpro.co.za.

