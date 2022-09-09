Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioAPO GroupFox Networks GroupBurnesseoEast Coast RadioDMASAJacaranda FMVERVEKantarPrimedia BroadcastingFCB JoburgYFM 99.2Joe PublicHot 102.7FMCarry1stEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Content Producer - Text Cape Town
  • News Journalist/Anchor Cape Town
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    OFM partners with Nampo Alfa

    9 Sep 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    OFM is a proud to announce that it is the official media partner of the Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting and Outdoor Expo.
    OFM partners with Nampo Alfa

    The two biggest role players in the livestock industry, Grain SA and Alfa, will host Nampo Alfa Livestock, Hunting and Outdoor Expo for the very first time at Nampo Park, just outside Bothaville, from 29 September to 1 October 2022.

    This hunting and outdoor lifestyle expo will incorporate experiences. Visitors will be able to enjoy a fully-fledged shooting range with demonstrations, drive 4x4 vehicles on a practical route, and watch the national off-road race with famous off-road racers in action.

    Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales manager, says, “OFM is proud to be part of the first Nampo Alfa at Nampo Park. It is a privilege to be able to take hands once again and as a media partner, OFM will ensure our listeners are informed of everything that will take place at this expo.’’

    The organisers have also stated that, as responsible players in the livestock industry, they will comply with all rules and regulations as promulgated by the minister of agriculture, Thoko Didiza.

    They note that all bio-security protocols are already in place and will just be applied even more stringently to manage the risk as best as possible. These protocols have already been successfully applied during the Bloem Show and Nampo Harvest Day.

    Currently, Nampo Alfa takes place outside the 21-day ban period.

    "We are excited to present the new Nampo Alfa expo and there will be something for everyone to look forward to. There is a large selection of high quality hunting and outdoor exhibitors," says Dirk Strydom, Grain SA's Nampo, marketing and research coordination lead.

    "The aim of the expo is above all to offer every visitor a practical experience. Finally, a highlight is the national off-road race, where many famous racers can be seen in action," Strydom concludes.

    The livestock industry in Central South Africa is growing and forms an important part of the local economy. This growth is evident in the fact that Alfa has into the best livestock expo in the country grown over a period of four years. The next logical step for Alfa was to expand further, and with years of successful shows behind its name, Nampo Park is the ideal place for Alfa to spread its wings.

    Tickets are available at ticketpro.co.za.

    For further information contact: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Read more: OFM, livestock, Grain SA, Dirk Strydom, Thoko Didiza, Anchen Lintvelt

    Related

    A big concern for the livestock value chain as FMD outbreaks persist
    A big concern for the livestock value chain as FMD outbreaks persist17 Aug 2022
    Friendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner
    OFM RadioFriendly Wesselsbron face #OFMFanWall grand prize winner5 Jul 2022
    #BakkieArm now also a hit song
    OFM Radio#BakkieArm now also a hit song17 Jun 2022
    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?
    OFM RadioWhat on earth is a #BakkieArm?13 Jun 2022
    The Real Good Travel Book now available for download
    OFM RadioThe Real Good Travel Book now available for download16 May 2022
    CMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business
    OFM RadioCMG's Nick Efstathiou, appointed to the board of the Free State Goldfields Chamber of Business30 Mar 2022
    OFM excited for Bloem Show 'comeback'
    OFM RadioOFM excited for Bloem Show 'comeback'23 Mar 2022
    More than just a shoe - Illovo Sugar SA partners with agri ministers to donate school shoes
    JNPRMore than just a shoe - Illovo Sugar SA partners with agri ministers to donate school shoes9 Mar 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz