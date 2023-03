Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , celebrate 100 shows by exploring what they have done over the past 100 weeks.

It's celebration time at ebizradio.com. The Lunchtime Marketing Show has been coming to you now for 100 weeks. It's hard to believe that despite the pandemic, being in different parts of the world and the constant load shedding, we've never missed a show.

In this broadcast of Lunchtime Marketing, we are joined by Ingrid von Stein, founder of ebizradio.com, as we discuss the last 100 shows and do a recap on a previous show about rebranding.