Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss how important exceptional service is in the marketing segment.

You may be offering a professional service, but are you also offering exceptional service; is there the human connection, is your communication and back up service better than anyone else?

If you are not offering great service - from first connection to continued support and backup, then your business is going to be left behind by those who are.