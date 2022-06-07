Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorAdvertising Media ForumAdclick AfricaMediaHeads 360VervePrimedia BroadcastingDigital KungfuWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

#OrchidsandOnions Opinion South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

#OrchidsandOnions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late

7 Jun 2022
Brendan SeeryBy: Brendan Seery
Save Early: Orchid for telling youth best of life must happen sooner rather than later
#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late

Once upon a marketing time, smoking cigarettes was what the “In Crowd” did. Aspiring to emphysema and lung cancer, as we now know... yet somehow smoking is not declining.

Peter Stuyvesant’s marketing was, excuse the morbid humour, deadly effective. Smoking these fags, so they promised, was not only “your passport to smoking pleasure” but opened the doors for you to the world’s most glamorous, hedonistic playgrounds.

Many can still remember the old Peter Stuyvesant ads, so ’70s… and even the jingle rings bells.

That’s why the latest ad for Coronation Fund Managers – it’s been around a while, to be honest – will instantly resonate with what we would call “mature audiences”.

But, because of that, I do have to wonder a bit about the message of the campaign, which is targeted at the younger generation, who may not have been alive when the original ad was flighted.

That said, though, the ad is slickly produced and funny.



It is a carbon copy of a Peter Stuyvesant lifestyle ad, with the exception that the characters are no longer slim, sexy or endowed with bountiful hair. They’re all “old ballies”... all trying to live the life of the “jet set” (remember that phrase?). Back in those days – before the advent of local-cost airlines – you really had to have a bit of money to go flying.

Yet the pensioners still try to relive a youth that perhaps they never experienced (more about that in a moment): they drive in an open convertible along a gorgeous coastline (but at barely above walking pace because, well, old). They visit remote waterfalls, watch the beauty of the Northern Lights (and fall asleep – reason see above). They snorkel with the dolphins on the Great Barrier Reef, and look washed out and old when they surface. They boogie in the disco... and perspire.

This high life is clearly, no country for old men (or women).

And that is the point of the ad. You could be enjoying all “Your Best Life” if only you get going early in investing. Good things, it says, come to those who invest early.

So, get going and invest now… while you can enjoy it.

Kantar announces South Africa's Best Liked Ads Q3 and Q4 2021
Kantar announces South Africa's Best Liked Ads Q3 and Q4 2021

Issued by Kantar 2 Jun 2022


It’s a great message for many in this country – who, even in the toughest economic times since the Depression – are still spend-thrift and live for today without a thought about the future.

My only comment is average families are only really able to enjoy whatever wealth they have accumulated when they’re older. Other things – like building lives – take precedence to living your best life. That’s why cruises are loaded with pensioners doing what they couldn’t years ago.

However, if you don’t at least try to save, then that’s all moot.

And that’s the point Coronation makes so eloquently.

Orchids to Coronation and its agency, Ogilvy, for effective marketing, but also a new spin on an old classic.
NextOptions
Brendan Seery
Brendan Seery's articles

About Brendan Seery

Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on moc.liamg@4snoinodnasdihcro
Read more: advertising, Ogilvy, Brendan Seery, Coronation Fund Managers

Related

Source: ©Tripadvisor Loeries 2022 is live in Cape Town
Loeries 2022 live in Cape Town17 hours ago
Image suppied: Rohit Dosi, general manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi.
InMobi expands Microsoft partnership to Africa18 hours ago
Supplied: From left: Angela Franken, campaign manager; Irina Vlad, MD and Bianca Uys, commercial director.
Interpreting data to drive dynamic creative1 Jun 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Savanna's Gugu
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Savanna's Gugu31 May 2022
Source: © sebastien decoret Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience
Credible news channels valuable for brand communication30 May 2022
Supplied. Ryan McManus, VMLY&R South Africa’s chief creative officer, has been appointed chief creative officer, North America
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McManus appointed chief creative officer, VMLY&R North America27 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz