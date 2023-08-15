Industries

Introducing a podcast series sharing wisdom of some of South Africa's "legal luminaries"

15 Aug 2023
Issued by: Juta and Company
Juta and Jacaranda FM are proud to announce the release of a pioneering podcast series sharing the rich insights and experiences of some of our respected legal minds who have contributed to shaping the jurisprudence of our contemporary legal landscape.
Introducing a podcast series sharing wisdom of some of South Africa's &quot;legal luminaries&quot;

This captivating series aims to educate and inspire young and aspiring minds – from lawyer and human rights champions to the youth who will inherit the future, while also igniting a broader social conversation about justice in South Africa. The series, hosted by respected journalist and broadcaster Iman Rappetti, promises to enthrall listeners with its engaging content, important insights, and thought-provoking discussions.

As the legal landscape in our country evolves, it is crucial to learn from the wisdom and insights of the elders and experts who have had an important role in shaping it. The Legal Luminaries podcast series provides a unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of the challenges faced, victories won, and lessons learned by some of these remarkable and resilient legal role models.

Through intimate and inspiring conversations, listeners will gain a deep understanding of the complex issues that shaped their careers, while also receiving practical advice that can be applied to their own legal journeys. The podcast’s first season includes interviews with Judge Sisi Khampepe, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Judge Navi Pillay and Judge Zak Yacoob.

“These Judges possess a wealth of knowledge and experience that can enrich our own learning and journey, ultimately transforming us into better lawyers and individuals,” says Juta chief content and product officer, Edmund Beerwinkel.

“We are honoured and delighted to be partnering with Juta on this legacy podcast series. We are excited to add it to the JacPod platform and believe that the series will enrich the country’s jurisprudence, and look forward to the contribution this series will make to the legal conversation, now and in the future,” says Jacaranda FM’s managing director Deirdre King.

Legal Luminaries invites all legal professionals, law students, and individuals with an interest in the legal system to join the conversation and discover the transformative power of the Rule of Law.

Listen to Legal Luminaries via Jacaranda FM’s website, juta.co.za or find it on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Follow #JutaLegalLuminaries on social media to join the conversation.

Juta and Company
Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
Read more: Iman Rappetti, Jacaranda FM, Juta & Company, Juta, Deirdre King, podcast series

