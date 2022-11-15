False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA celebrates Green Economy Entrepreneurs

On 10 November 2022, coinciding with the National Entrepreneurship Month, False Bay TVET College in collaboration with Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority (CHIETA) celebrated the conclusion of six-months of entrepreneurship training, targeted towards entrepreneurs contributing and operating within the green economy space.

Programme Graduates and Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator Stakeholders

The 13 entrepreneurs who completed were awarded a certificate of acknowledgement for persevering through the intense programme, which is designed to upskill the candidates in managing and sustaining their small businesses. Many of these business owners hail from previously disadvantaged areas, but each looking to grow their service or product offering within the green economy ecosystem, which aims to encourage sustainable development without degrading the environment

More than training, the Centre provided access to resources ranging from, Maker’s Space, Mini-factory, Technology space, Drone acceleration, office space accommodation (boardroom, auditorium) and internet connectivity. All these invaluable resources aid product development, prototyping and service diversification.

The CFERI programmes provide the necessary foundation required to build sustainable businesses and quality products to increase service offering and making the market competitive, while creating more employment opportunities.

As ceremony guest speaker, Mhonko Buyelwa Godze (Bhomela), who is an avid businesswoman, and a managing director: Mhonko's Waste and Security Services, shared her decades of experience and wisdom running an enterprise. She emphasised key important tools of the trade and navigating the markets, the importance of resilience, the ability to endure business challenges that comes with business ownership more so when you are a Businesswoman. Also important in business she said, is legal compliance in business, putting your own skin in the business and focusing on achieving your goals.

The programme began in March 2022 and concluded end of September 2022. The programme forms part of the many similar projects that the College is running through its Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator (CFERI), which is currently based at Westlake Campus.

The CFERI is also very excited to be launching its Ignition Cafes, which will make entrepreneurship support more accessible. These Ignition Cafes will be set up at each of the Colleges Campuses and while initially be geared towards entrepreneurship promotion amongst the immediate College Community, the end goal is for all emerging businesses in the surrounding community to be able to access the support service and resources.

Congratulations to the following currently business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs: