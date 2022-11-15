Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

False Bay CollegeFuture Fit AcademyGordon Institute of Business ScienceNSBC.AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Entrepreneurship Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


False Bay TVET College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA celebrates Green Economy Entrepreneurs

15 Nov 2022
By: Thomas Mvumvu, Issued by: False Bay College
On 10 November 2022, coinciding with the National Entrepreneurship Month, False Bay TVET College in collaboration with Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority (CHIETA) celebrated the conclusion of six-months of entrepreneurship training, targeted towards entrepreneurs contributing and operating within the green economy space.
Programme Graduates and Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator Stakeholders
Programme Graduates and Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator Stakeholders

The 13 entrepreneurs who completed were awarded a certificate of acknowledgement for persevering through the intense programme, which is designed to upskill the candidates in managing and sustaining their small businesses. Many of these business owners hail from previously disadvantaged areas, but each looking to grow their service or product offering within the green economy ecosystem, which aims to encourage sustainable development without degrading the environment

More than training, the Centre provided access to resources ranging from, Maker’s Space, Mini-factory, Technology space, Drone acceleration, office space accommodation (boardroom, auditorium) and internet connectivity. All these invaluable resources aid product development, prototyping and service diversification.

The CFERI programmes provide the necessary foundation required to build sustainable businesses and quality products to increase service offering and making the market competitive, while creating more employment opportunities.

As ceremony guest speaker, Mhonko Buyelwa Godze (Bhomela), who is an avid businesswoman, and a managing director: Mhonko's Waste and Security Services, shared her decades of experience and wisdom running an enterprise. She emphasised key important tools of the trade and navigating the markets, the importance of resilience, the ability to endure business challenges that comes with business ownership more so when you are a Businesswoman. Also important in business she said, is legal compliance in business, putting your own skin in the business and focusing on achieving your goals.

The programme began in March 2022 and concluded end of September 2022. The programme forms part of the many similar projects that the College is running through its Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator (CFERI), which is currently based at Westlake Campus.

The CFERI is also very excited to be launching its Ignition Cafes, which will make entrepreneurship support more accessible. These Ignition Cafes will be set up at each of the Colleges Campuses and while initially be geared towards entrepreneurship promotion amongst the immediate College Community, the end goal is for all emerging businesses in the surrounding community to be able to access the support service and resources.

Congratulations to the following currently business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs:

  • Anathi Tima
  • Brenton Jeremy Fansencie
  • Elona Mteto
  • Jacqueline Yandisa Mandlana
  • Jeeten Morar
  • Justin Reece Osborn
  • Keanon Malcolm Pohlman
  • Mark Anthony Jannecke
  • Mayizukiswe Mkhutyukelwa
  • Nelisa Peter
  • Spirit Andisiwe Mba
  • Thabo Bekebu
  • Zilungele Ngoma

NextOptions
False Bay College
False Bay College offers quality, accredited, vocational, occupational and skills programmes in a range of fields, designed with Industry to meet the skills shortages of South Africa.
Read more: CHIETA, entrepreneurship training, False Bay TVET College

Related

False Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA, celebrating a successful SMME training programme
False Bay CollegeFalse Bay College's Centre for Entrepreneurship and CHIETA, celebrating a successful SMME training programme20 hours ago
CEO of CHIETA Yershen Pillay, Chairperson of MICT SETA Simphiwe Thobela, Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande, CHIETA Chairperson Wezi Khoza and Executive Mayor of Saldhana Bay, Andre Truter, as well as Industrial Development Zone Kaashifah Beukes
Smart Skills Centre opens in Saldanha Bay27 Oct 2022
CHIETA hosts WSZA National Competition for Electrical Installation Skill
CHIETA hosts WSZA National Competition for Electrical Installation Skill23 Aug 2022
Skills mismatch in chemical sectors negatively impacting employability
Skills mismatch in chemical sectors negatively impacting employability28 Jul 2022
Fostering a culture of entrepreneurship among TVET students
False Bay CollegeFostering a culture of entrepreneurship among TVET students2 Jun 2022
Learning from the industry best with the Young Stars Showcook initiative
False Bay CollegeLearning from the industry best with the Young Stars Showcook initiative2 Jun 2022
First cohort of CoS riggers
False Bay CollegeFirst cohort of CoS riggers31 May 2022
CHIETA programme helps retrenched workers find employment
CHIETA programme helps retrenched workers find employment22 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz