#AfricanAdShowcase: King Price finds humour in communication breakdown and celebrates SA culture

Communication goes beyond language and its nuances to express thoughts that should be clearly understood. Anyone who has ever misunderstood a message knows that communication can easily miss the mark.
King Price’s latest TV commercial uses wit and humour to poke fun at South Africans’ occasional cultural misinterpretations.



In this funny and insightful insurance ad by King Price, a white businessman is seen learning Venda culture from the regalia to the language. The eager learner soon bids farewell to his Venda host community and heads to the city.

He then enters a boardroom dressed in Venda traditional clothing. In shock, the meeting chairperson asks him “What are you doing?” to which he replies “You said if I wanted to do business with you I have to become a Venda.” The man chairing the meeting turns towards the wall with a sign that reads “vendor applications”.  

#OrchidsandOnions: Corny but convincing

King Price's 'cultural appropriation' ad has the desired impact, and because of effective marketing, Alonso crash was a positive for Toyota...

By Brendan Seery 21 Jan 2020


This humorous piece by Freckle for King Price sends an important message about communicating to be understood and making sense to your customers as a brand.

Agency and team credits

  • Ad title: Venda/Vendor
  • Country: South Africa
  • Client: King Price
  • Creative agency: Freckle
  • Account director: Bouwer Bosch
  • Executive creative director: Bennie Fourie
  • Creative director: Bennie Fourie
  • Copywriter: Bennie Fourie
  • Art director: Reg Hart
  • Concept: Gerrie Cloete
  • TV production: Freckle
  • Media planners: Xfacta
  • Production company: Freckle
  • Recording studio: Planet Awesome
  • Music and sound design: Peach van Pletzen
  • Agency producer: Bouwer Bosch

If you are an agency or brand with work that's on TV, please tweet us on @OrnicoMedia and add #AfricanAdShowcase.
