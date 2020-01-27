AfricanAdShowcase: King Price finds humour in communication breakdown and celebrates SA culture

Communication goes beyond language and its nuances to express thoughts that should be clearly understood. Anyone who has ever misunderstood a message knows that communication can easily miss the mark.

#OrchidsandOnions: Corny but convincing King Price's 'cultural appropriation' ad has the desired impact, and because of effective marketing, Alonso crash was a positive for Toyota...

Agency and team credits

Ad title: Venda/Vendor

Country: South Africa

Client: King Price

Creative agency: Freckle

Account director: Bouwer Bosch

Executive creative director: Bennie Fourie

Creative director: Bennie Fourie

Copywriter: Bennie Fourie

Art director: Reg Hart

Concept: Gerrie Cloete

TV production: Freckle

Media planners: Xfacta

Production company: Freckle

Recording studio: Planet Awesome

Music and sound design: Peach van Pletzen

Agency producer: Bouwer Bosch

King Price’s latest TV commercial uses wit and humour to poke fun at South Africans’ occasional cultural misinterpretations.In this funny and insightful insurance ad by King Price, a white businessman is seen learning Venda culture from the regalia to the language. The eager learner soon bids farewell to his Venda host community and heads to the city.He then enters a boardroom dressed in Venda traditional clothing. In shock, the meeting chairperson asks him “What are you doing?” to which he replies “You said if I wanted to do business with you I have to become a Venda.” The man chairing the meeting turns towards the wall with a sign that reads “vendor applications”.This humorous piece by Freckle for King Price sends an important message about communicating to be understood and making sense to your customers as a brand.