AfricanAdShowcase: Rewrite the rules and build a safe society

HeForShe and Standard Bank's 'Rewrite The Rules' commercial by VMLY&R South Africa navigates the topics of gender-based-violence, equality and women's safety in a creative way while adding context.

#HeForShe When we started producing and directing this project for VMLY&R and Standard Bank, we didn't know how many conversations about gender equality we would eventually unlock...

The voice of equality, women’s rights and safety has been brought to the world’s consciousness with the rise of #MeToo, #AmINext and other similar movements. Discussions on issues of gender-based violence (GBV) have come to the fore across social media and traditional platforms globally.The commercial follows the life of a woman who is subjected to different barriers throughout her day, from the time she travels to work by taxi fearing harassment to possible abuse at home. She proves herself in the boardroom and endured catcalls in the streets which add challenges to her days highlighting how society should collaborate to positively change our communities.All these challenges are starkly put on the spotlight throughout the ad.When women still live in fear, feel marginalised and have to keep their lips sealed for fear of abuse, should we not rewrite the rules?